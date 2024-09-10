Cornbread Hemp Unveils America's First USDA Organic THC Gummy - Legal in Nearly 50 States

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Hemp, a national leader in hemp wellness supplements, announces the launch of its newest innovation: USDA organic THC Gummies with 10mg of hemp-derived THC, legal to ship to adults over the age of 21 in nearly all 50 states. Now offering consumers a more trustworthy source to experience the benefits of federally legal THC, Cornbread's new THC gummies complement the brand's industry-leading full spectrum CBD products. Made with a patent-pending process utilizing only USDA organic ingredients and never any harsh solvents or synthetics, Cornbread Hemp is the only brand in America to offer THC Gummies with USDA organic certification.

Cornbread Hemp has created the first ever THC gummy made to the high standards of the USDA organic program.

"Consumers no longer have to worry about whether their cannabis products contain pesticides, heavy solvents, or synthetic THC," said Eric Zipperle, CEO and co-founder of Cornbread Hemp. "Our new USDA organic THC gummies offer consumers a premium, trustworthy THC edible that meets the highest standards of quality and efficacy – and we can ship them directly to your door."

Cornbread's new THC Gummies are the first psychoactive THC product that the brand has launched to date, formulated for a healthier carefree moment with a 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD per gummy. Adult consumers can expect to feel relaxed, happy, and more engaged with life when taking Cornbread's new THC Gummies.

Key features of Cornbread Hemp's Organic THC Gummies include:

10mg of THC: Each gummy contains 10mg THC and 10mg CBD, ensuring a potent and balanced experience.

Each gummy contains 10mg THC and 10mg CBD, ensuring a potent and balanced experience. USDA organic: The only THC edible in America to be USDA certified organic, utilizing a patent-pending process without any heavy solvents, synthetics, or pesticides.

The only THC edible in America to be USDA certified organic, utilizing a patent-pending process without any heavy solvents, synthetics, or pesticides. Legal Nationwide: Even with 10mg of THC, Cornbread's THC Gummies are legal to ship to your door because they are made from hemp and are below 0.3% THC by weight.

Available for Adults 21+ Only

Cornbread Hemp's organic THC gummies are only for consumers who are 21 years of age or older. "Our company is committed to safe distribution of these products by implementing third-party age verification to confirm the age of the customer before purchase," Cornbread Hemp co-founder Jim Higdon said.

Cornbread Hemp has partnered with Bluecheck to ensure safe and regulated consumption among adults over the age of 21. Through this partnership, Cornbread Hemp is able to verify the age of customers to ensure no THC products are shipped to persons under the age of 21.

About Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp is a family-owned and vertically integrated hemp products manufacturer based in Louisville, KY and dedicated to providing premium organic CBD and THC products to customers throughout the United States. With a focus on quality and sustainability, Cornbread Hemp offers a range of hemp wellness products made from USDA organic Kentucky-grown hemp flowers. The company is committed to transparency, rigorous third-party lab testing, and customer satisfaction.

THC Gummies are now available for purchase on Cornbread Hemp's official website and at select retail partners across the country beginning September 17th 2024.

For more information about Cornbread Hemp's THC Gummies, or to place an order, please visit www.cornbreadhemp.com .

SOURCE Cornbread Hemp