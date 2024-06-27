Cornbread Hemp Unveils Its Strongest Gummies Ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Hemp, a national leader in the hemp ingestible and topical products industry, announced the launch of their new 3000mg Extra Strength CBD Gummies with 100mg of CBD and 4mg of THC per gummy. This addition to the Cornbread Hemp product lineup reaffirms the company's commitment to producing the highest quality and most effective full spectrum hemp products in America.

"We are proud to lead the hemp industry in providing safe consumer access to effective hemp products that contain THC," said co-founder and CEO Eric Zipperle. "While we continue to advocate for a regulatory framework from Washington, the launch of our Extra Strength CBD Gummies is a huge step towards providing our customers with the relief they deserve."

Designed for those who need maximum strength potency, the new 3000mg Extra Strength CBD Gummies meet the same strict quality and safety standards that all Cornbread Hemp products adhere to, and are for sale only to adults ages 21+ to ensure responsible consumption.

"This is a first-of-its-kind product in the hemp marketplace," said co-founder Jim Higdon. "Having a USDA certified organic hemp gummy with 4mg of THC is something that many didn't think was possible. These gummies are a testament to our commitment to quality and product innovation."

Product Highlights:

Maximum potency: 100mg of CBD and 4mg of THC per gummy for an entourage effect that provides the highest levels of relief for those who need it the most.

USDA Organic & GMP Certified: USDA certified organic, ensuring products are free of pesticides, synthetic ingredients, and GMOs, made in their GMP certified facility.

USDA certified organic, ensuring products are free of pesticides, synthetic ingredients, and GMOs, made in their GMP certified facility. Flower-Only™: Made only from the flower of the hemp plant instead of the "aerial parts" or "whole plant," which include the stalk and stems.

Made only from the flower of the hemp plant instead of the "aerial parts" or "whole plant," which include the stalk and stems. Third-Party Lab Tested: Tested at a third-party lab not only for potency and terpenes, but also for pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, bacteria, and more.

Availability: The 3000mg Extra-Strength CBD Gummies are now available for purchase on the Cornbread Hemp website starting July 2nd, and will soon be distributed to retail and distribution partners nationwide. Customers over 21 years of age can visit www.cornbreadhemp.com to learn more.

About Cornbread Hemp: After launching the brand in 2019 out of their living room, cousins Eric Zipperle and Jim Higdon now manage more than 50 full-time employees and have grown the brand into a legitimate hemp market leader. In 2023, Cornbread Hemp was named the fourth fastest growing company in the region by Louisville Business First, growing more than 2,700% over the last three years. The company's product line includes full spectrum CBD oils, gummies, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all made with an unwavering commitment to quality and transparency.

