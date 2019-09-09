CorNeat Vision Completes Pre-clinical Phase For Synthetic Cornea and Scleral Patch

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CorNeat Vision, an Israeli ophthalmic medical solution company, announced today it has completed the pre-clinical stage of its revolutionary cornea implant (CorNeat KPro / Keratoprosthesis) and the first synthetic, non-degradable scleral patch (CorNeat EverPatch). The company's solutions, which also include a revolutionary glaucoma drainage device, the CorNeat eShunt, will be showcased for the first time at the 37th Congress of the ESCRS (European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons) in Paris, France on September 14th-18th, 2019.

CorNeat's synthetic biology technology enables its ophthalmic implants to completely and permanently integrate with surrounding tissue. This is done using a synthetic and non-degradable extra cellular matrix (ECM) that provides structural support to surrounding cells and stimulates their growth and proliferation into the implants. CorNeat Vision's pre-clinical trials, which included several animal ocular implantation studies, proved the safety of its technology as it applied to its synthetic cornea (CorNeat KPro), synthetic scleral patch (EverPatch) and glaucoma shunt (eShunt).

At the 37th Congress of the ESCRS (European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons) CorNeat Vision will be showcasing the following products:

CorNeat KPro: A penetrating (full thickness) cornea implant which leverages synthetic biology to integrate a wide aperture synthetic optics within resident ocular tissue. Unlike corneal transplants and previous attempts to develop an artificial solution that are sutured or attempted integration with the native corneal tissue – a tissue that lacks blood vessels and heals very poorly; the CorNeat KPro, following a relatively simple, 30-45 minute implantation, permanently integrates with the eye wall under the conjunctiva, a site that heals much faster allowing firm durable integration. The CorNeat KPro provides an aesthetic, efficient, scalable remedy for millions of people with cornea-related visual impairments and is far superior to any available alternatives. CorNeat KPro is 100% synthetic and its implantation does not require the use of donor cornea tissue.

The CorNeat EverPatch (scleral patch) is the first inert, synthetic and non-degradable tissue substitute for use in ophthalmic surgeries. CorNeat EverPatch replaces the use of human tissue and degradable collagen patches for covering and concealing implants such as glaucoma drainage devices and sealing the eye in cases of missing tissue. CorNeat eShunt: The first bio-integrating shunt that leverages non-degradable nanofibers that mimic the trabecular mesh to automatically regulate the intraocular pressure. CorNeat eShunt introduces long term efficacy and avoids clogging by draining deep in the orbit, in the intraconal space.



"We couple innovative ideas and tissue integration capability to create solutions serving to replace damaged biological organs and tissue or repair their function," noted Almog Aley-Raz, CorNeat CEO & VP R&D. "We are excited to have completed the pre-clinical trial phase with our first two products – the CorNeat KPro and CorNeat EverPatch – and are looking forward to the initiation and successful completion of clinical trials. We invite all interested ophthalmologists and potential business partners to visit the CorNeat Vision booth #D134 at the 37th Congress of ESCRS in Paris to hear about our solutions, view the CorNeat KPro surgery movie which will be presented at the event's video awards session, and learn more about our successful animal study featured in the Congress' Poster Village."

"CorNeat Vision brings new materials, ideas, and surgical techniques to the ophthalmic practice that address unmet needs," added Prof. Ehud Assia M.D., Director of the Center for Applied Eye Research at Israel's Meir Hospital and Medical Director of the Ein Tal Eye Center, a serial ophthalmic innovator and the 37th Congress of the ESCRS keynote speaker (Binkhorst Medal Lecture), and Chairman of CorNeat Vision's Advisory Board. "The results obtained by the CorNeat Vision team led by their Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gilad Litvin, in the pre-clinical studies are extremely promising. I look forward to the clinical trials of the CorNeat EverPatch and the CorNeat KPro and trust that the studies, planned with leading colleagues in Israel, US, Canada, France, and China, will prove their high safety profile and demonstrate the superior efficacy of these two innovations."

About CorNeat Vision

CorNeat Vision is an ophthalmic medical device company with an overarching mission of improving health, sustainability and equality worldwide. CorNeat Vision was the 1st prize winner of China's (Shenzhen) Innovation Award in 2018 and was nominated as the 2018 BioMed Startup of the Year by the Israeli Innovation Authority. CorNeat Vision produces a lineup of innovative, safe, affordable and long-lasting ophthalmic medical solutions, including the CorNeat KPro, the CorNeat EverPatch and the CorNeat eShunt. Our products will significantly impact ophthalmic surgery practices in the areas of cornea, sclera, glaucoma and more. We are working relentlessly to significantly improve the well-being, quality of life, and general independence of blind and visually impaired people by offering innovative, permanent, convenient and affordable solutions which either replace the damaged organ or tissue or halt or prevent disease progression and, in some indications, enable regaining sight. For more information on CorNeat Vision and its solutions, visit us at www.corneat.com

