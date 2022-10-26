CorNeat Vision Unveils the EverMatrix™: A Novel Nondegradable Synthetic Material That Permanently Integrates with Live Human Tissue

The EverMatrix™ leverages biomimetics to evade the immune system

RA'ANANA, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorNeat Vision, an Israeli biomimetic implant and technology company, unveiled the EverMatrix™, a revolutionary tissue-integrating material technology. The EverMatrix™ is the world's first nondegradable, 100% synthetic, biomimetic Extra Cellular Matrix (ECM) - the skeleton of the tissue, that seamlessly integrates with live human tissue for life. Once implanted, it triggers complex biological processes stimulating cellular (fibroblast) proliferation and colonization that leads to full tissue integration without triggering an adverse foreign body response.

SEM Microscopy of CorNeat EverMatrix™

The EverMatrix™ was originally developed as part of CorNeat Vision's artificial cornea project, where there was a need to permanently and bio-mechanically integrate an artificial lens made from polymers, with resident ocular tissue. With four products under development, the company is currently on a path to capitalize on the full potential of this unique platform technology.

"The main issue with implants and implantables is the foreign body response they trigger," said Dr. Gilad Litvin, CorNeat Vision's Co-Founder and CMO and the inventor of the EverMatrix™. "Our immune system will work to either degrade and eventually absorb foreign or implanted material or, alternatively, encapsulate it with a granuloma. Devices that aim to integrate with tissue, eventually get absorbed. Until now, no one has found a way to seamlessly and permanently integrate synthetic material and literally embed it with surrounding tissue. I can't emphasize enough the potential impact of this discovery on human health."

"Everyone that worked with this material just loved it," added Almog Aley-Raz, CorNeat Vision's CEO and VP R&D, "It is flexible and extremely durable, doesn't rip when sutured, and is significantly thinner than other tissue products. This, plus the fact it cannot carry disease, translate to a significantly lower risk profile than the standard of care. Still, the main advantage of the EverMatrix™ is its permanency."

The EverMatrix™'s disruptive tissue integration capabilities were proven in various studies, in-vitro, preclinical animal studies and clinically in humans. Results are consistent in different integration sites in the body, including implantations under the skin (subcutaneous), under the conjunctiva, and in the gingiva. Histological evidence from all studies demonstrates full fibroblast colonization and abundant collagen deposition within the matrix. There's no capsule formation and even capillaries coursing their way through the material in some cases, rendering it an integral part of the tissue.

CorNeat Vision's first EverMatrix™ based product, the CorNeat EverPatch, is a scleral reinforcement patch that displaces the use of donor and processed tissue products used in ocular surface surgery. The CorNeat EverPatch was recently submitted for FDA 510K clearance and is expected to enter the market early in 2023. Three additional products in the ophthalmic and periodontal space, including the CorNeat KPro, CorNeat Vision's artificial cornea, will gradually reach the market in the next 2-3 years.

About CorNeat Vision

CorNeat Vision is a clinical-stage, biomimetic implant and technology company. The company's mission is to innovate, collaborate and grow, with the aim to introduce novel solutions that blend the company's bio-integration technology with groundbreaking solutions to unmet needs in medicine. CorNeat Vision's products biomechanically bond to resident tissue providing safe, aesthetic and long-lasting remedies. Click HERE to learn more.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930179/EverMatrix.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/972189/CorNeat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CorNeat Vision