CORNELIUS NURSERY HONORED WITH TEXAS TREASURE BUSINESS AWARD

86-year-old subsidiary of Calloway's Nursery recognized for historic contributions

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of North Richland Hills-based Calloway's Nursery, has been recognized by the Texas Historical Commission with its coveted Texas Treasure Business Award.

The Texas Treasure Business Award program, established by the Texas State Senate in 2005, recognizes well-established Texas businesses and their exceptional historical contributions to the state's economic growth and prosperity.

Founded by Frank Cornelius Sr. in Houston in 1938, the family-owned and -operated nursery started as a supplier to landscapers and retail nurseries, with growing operations and distribution centers that were among the first in the business to sell plants in containers. With son Sterling Cornelius driving the business, the first Cornelius Nursery location opened in 1962 at 2233 South Voss Road, where it still operates today, along with four other Cornelius locations across Houston and Tom's Thumb by Cornelius Nursery in Galveston.

The neighborhood stores offer a large selection of quality trees, shrubs, annuals, edibles and indoor plants, as well as pottery, soils and fertilizers to help gardeners of all skill levels. At the original Voss Road location, Sterling's wife, Margaret Cornelius, remembered fondly by many Texans as "Mrs. Cornelius," curated and was the designer in her Gift Shop, which offered rare and unique gifts, candles, custom arrangements and more. Cornelius Nursery still carries on that same tradition with its vast Home & Holiday Collections.

"This award pays tribute to the incredible legacy built by the Cornelius family that carries on to this day, and we are honored to be recognized by the State of Texas," said Marce Ward, CEO of Calloway's Nursery. "From annual Christmas tree selections to assisting former First Lady Barbara Bush in her garden, our team cherishes the countless memories made here in Houston and beyond. We're committed to preserving and creating more treasured moments for years to come."

In 1986, Sterling Cornelius assisted the founders of Calloway's Nursery with their business plan and store model. Upon his retirement, Calloway's Nursery acquired Cornelius Nursery in 1999.

Cornelius Nursery assists customers with Landscape Design & Installation services to help customers beautify their exterior spaces and, together with Calloway's, employs more Texas Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to five Cornelius locations, there are over 28 Calloway's locations across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Galveston and Cedar Park near Austin. A new Cornelius Nursery location is coming to The Crossing at Katy Fulshear in Richmond, a suburb of Houston, in summer 2024.

More information on Calloway's and Cornelius Nursery is available at https://www.calloways.com/cornelius/.

ABOUT CORNELIUS NURSERY

Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of North Richland Hills, Texas-based Calloway's Nursery, has been a leading destination for Houston-area homeowners, gardeners and green thumbs since 1938. With five locations in the Houston area, Cornelius offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, gardening supplies and decorative items, along with expert planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design & Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Cornelius Nursery on Facebook and Instagram @corneliusnursery.

