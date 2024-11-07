Corner Bakery CafeⓇ Savors the Season with New Holiday Flavors and Limited-Time Offerings

Beloved cafe chain rings in the holidays with indulgent beverages, festive baked goods and an exclusive gift card offer

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery Cafe Ⓡ, celebrated for its mouthwatering pastries, gourmet sandwiches, savory soups and fresh salads, is embracing the holiday spirit with its latest lineup of seasonal menu items and special winter gift card promotion — bringing good tidings and festive flavors to all.

Available for a limited time, the holiday menu* features a range of white chocolate peppermint beverages and tasty treats ideal to indulge on a chilly day or any time of the week:

White Chocolate Peppermint Iced Latte — A frosty mix of espresso over ice, rich white chocolate sauce and cool peppermint syrup

A frosty mix of espresso over ice, rich white chocolate sauce and cool peppermint syrup White Chocolate Peppermint Creamy Cold Brew — Smooth vanilla sweet cream cold brew muddled with white chocolate sauce and merry peppermint syrup, an ideal holiday delight to sip on the go

Smooth vanilla sweet cream cold brew muddled with white chocolate sauce and merry peppermint syrup, an ideal holiday delight to sip on the go White Chocolate Peppermint Latte — Our signature Corner Bakery espresso meets an indulgent creamy white chocolate sauce mixed with a dash of peppermint syrup

Our signature Corner Bakery espresso meets an indulgent creamy white chocolate sauce mixed with a dash of peppermint syrup Cranberry Orange Muffin — A blend of tart cranberry and zesty orange, baked to bring holiday cheer to every sweet and tangy bite (Available for both catering and individual retail purchase)

"We're thrilled to celebrate the season with an array of holiday menu items that reflect the warm, joyful spirit of the holiday season," said Melanie Barichivich, senior vice president and head of marketing at Corner Bakery CafeⓇ. "Whether guests are stopping by for a festive drink, ordering treats for a holiday gathering or purchasing a gift card to share the Corner Bakery CafeⓇ experience with friends and family — it's gratifying to be a part of their winter traditions."

To add to the holiday cheer, Corner Bakery CafeⓇ is also offering a gift card promotion** to make gift-giving even sweeter. To start the new year off right, guests will receive a $5 bonus card for each $25 gift card purchased or with the purchase of any of the following:

One $5 Bonus Card with the purchase of a large cinnamon creme cake, a half-dozen assorted baby bundts, or any cookie bites or bar bites tray.

with the purchase of a large cinnamon creme cake, a half-dozen assorted baby bundts, or any cookie bites or bar bites tray. Two $5 Bonus Cards with the purchase of a dozen assorted baby bundts.

Cozy up by the fire with Corner Bakery's vast array of packaged sweets and baked goods for guests to gift to loved ones or to indulge their personal sweet tooth. Choose from a selection of seasonal treats, including cinnamon creme cakes, sweet crisps, brownie bites and red sugar cookies to bring an added touch of holiday magic to dessert.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery CafeⓇ on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

*Pricing varies by location.

**The gift card promotion is available from Nov. 5 through Dec. 31, with Bonus Cards valid for redemption in-café from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2025, at participating locations.

