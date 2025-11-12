Corner Bakery Celebrates National Bundt Cake Day with Buy-One-Get-One-Free Bundts

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery Cafe invites dessert lovers to celebrate National Bundt Cake Day with a delicious offer and festive holiday flavors that capture the spirit of the season. On November 15, 2025, guests can buy one Baby Bundt or Bundt Bite and get one free at participating cafes, the perfect reason to share a sweet moment with a friend or loved one.

National Bundt Cake Day is a fun excuse to treat yourself and those around you," said Erin Hasselgreen, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "We're excited to spread a little extra joy and share new holiday flavors with this promotion."

Known for its fresh-baked bakery treats, Corner Bakery is introducing a lineup of limited-time Baby Bundt flavors that bring a seasonal twist to a beloved favorite:

Snickerdoodle – Crème cake batter swirled with cinnamon crumb, topped with vanilla icing, a splash of orange juice, and crushed sugar cookie crumble.

Red Velvet – A rich red velvet cake drizzled with vanilla icing and chocolate.

Pumpkin – Pumpkin-infused cake with a gingerbread glaze and a light dusting of cinnamon.

Chocolate – Decadent chocolate bundt cake topped with chocolate icing

For those who can't get enough, Corner Bakery also offers the signature bundt cakes in a variety of sizes—Baby Bundts and Bundt Bites. Both sizes are available in multiple pack options, perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself). The BOGO offer applies to any size or quantity — guests who purchase any Baby Bundt or Bundt Bite pack will receive another of the same size free.

The offer is available in-café and online at participating Corner Bakery locations on November 15 only, while supplies last.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery CafeⓇ on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or TikTok.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 33 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been a neighborhood favorite. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Guests' favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, signature pastas and hot and delicious soups. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery CafeⓇ on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or TikTok

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe