Corner Bakery Cafe Shares the Sweetness of the Holiday Season with $1 Cookies for National Cookie Day -- December 4

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corner Bakery Cafe is sweetening the season with a delicious celebration of National Cookie Day on December 4, 2025. For one day only, guests can enjoy any cookie for just $1, making it the perfect time to indulge in a bit of holiday happiness. The $1 cookie deal is available at participating Corner Bakery Cafe locations on December 4, while supplies last.

"National Cookie Day gives us the perfect opportunity to bring joy to our guests with a simple, sweet treat," said Erin Hasselgreen, president of Corner Bakery Cafe. "Our fresh-baked cookies are a guest favorite and have become part of many sweet traditions, from afternoon pick-me-ups to holiday gifts."

Each cookie is baked fresh in-cafe, using quality ingredients and classic recipes that guests know and love. Guests can select from a variety of fresh-baked flavors, including:

Chocolate Chip - A classic favorite, baked with rich chocolate chips and a soft, chewy center.

- A classic favorite, baked with rich chocolate chips and a soft, chewy center. Monster - A colorful, crave-worthy mix of chocolate candies and chocolate chips in every bite.

- A colorful, crave-worthy mix of chocolate candies and chocolate chips in every bite. Sugar - Soft, buttery, and perfectly sweet with a delicate, golden finish.

- Soft, buttery, and perfectly sweet with a delicate, golden finish. Oatmeal Raisin - A hearty blend of oats, cinnamon, and raisins, baked to warm perfection.

- A hearty blend of oats, cinnamon, and raisins, baked to warm perfection. English Toffee - A rich and buttery cookie with sweet toffee pieces and a satisfying caramelized crunch.

The cookies are also offered in festive bite-sized bakery bundles, along with other seasonal favorites. From hosting gifts for cozy gatherings to corporate gifts and stocking stuffers, these new packaging options make spreading holiday joy easier than ever.

The $1 offer is valid for single bakery cookies only and does not apply to mini cookie packs. Available December 4 at participating Corner Bakery Cafe locations, while supplies last.

For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 33 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been a neighborhood favorite. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Guests' favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, signature pastas and hot and delicious soups. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe.com or follow Corner Bakery Cafe on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or TikTok

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe