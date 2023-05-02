Cornerstone Advisors Partners with VPCtech to Provide Bank and Credit Union Clients with Advanced Fiserv DNA Platform Expertise

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors, a leading management and technology consultancy for banks, credit unions and fintech firms, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with VPCtech, a specialized technology advisory and implementation services firm, to jointly provide clients with an elevated level of services to optimize their DNA account processing software platforms.

"The benefit of this collaboration to our clients is clear," said Brad Smith, a partner with Cornerstone Advisors and head of the firm's Technology Solutions group. "Cornerstone has successfully negotiated more DNA contracts and managed more DNA conversions than any other firm, and VPCtech brings to the table unrivaled expertise in DNA configurations, forms, workflow, batch effectiveness and release testing. Our combined proficiencies will help customers maximize the return on their DNA investments."

According to David Van Pelt, founding partner of VPCtech and former head of Fiserv DNA Product Development: "Financial institutions can dramatically improve their efficiency, service and business outcomes by leveraging the DNA platform's vast configurability and extensibility, including hundreds of apps and third-party integrations. But DNA bank and credit union clients are struggling to access experts that can quickly and safely manage that flexibility. Our team has decades of hands-on experience configuring, implementing, training and supporting the entire DNA platform, which can mitigate that risk."

Alison Van Pelt, founding partner/CEO of VPCtech and former head of Fiserv DNA Implementations, added: "This is a natural collaboration. Our two cultures are similar in our commitment to long-term client success on the DNA platform. Everyone on the VPCtech team came from Fiserv DNA, from product development, implementations and support. We know how to help banks and credit unions get the greatest value from this robust platform."

Smith observed: "The team that VPCtech has assembled is the All Stars of Fiserv DNA product and technical knowledge. We're thrilled to bring VPCtech's expertise to our clients."

The two firms' first joint client is a long-time DNA customer that believes it has outgrown its original DNA installation. As a team, Cornerstone and VPCtech will review the company's configurations and use of Fiserv apps, modules, forms and workflow and then recommend and execute on process improvements. "We look forward to sharing the success of this initiative with other DNA clients," Smith said.

About Cornerstone Advisors

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions and fintech companies, helping them reach the next level of performance. Cornerstone is the largest bank and credit union consulting firm for core systems-related projects. Since its founding more than two decades ago, Cornerstone has led more than 600 core system evaluation projects, 2,000 core contract negotiations and 350 core conversion engagements. For more information, visit crnrstone.com.

About VPCtech

VPCtech provides banks and credit unions with white-glove access to a team of professionals with decades of DNA and industry experience, enabling them to realize the full potential of their banking technology. VPCtech experts deliver hands-on DNA platform consulting expertise that spans implementation services, efficiency reviews, support for mergers and acquisitions, service management and staff augmentation. For more information, visit vpctech.net.

