Cornerstone Advisors' Ron Shevlin Named Top Global Influencer for The Fintech Power 50

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Shevlin, director of research at Cornerstone Advisors, was named to The Fintech Power 50 at Fintech Week London last week.

The Fintech Power 50 recognizes the most influential, innovative, and powerful figures in the fintech industry. A total of 15,000 votes nominated nearly 1,000 individuals and companies worldwide for this year's cohort.

"It is no surprise to us at Cornerstone Advisors that Ron is taking a seat at this prestigious table," said Scott Sommer, chief executive officer of Cornerstone Advisors. "Ron is a consummate pro. His expertise delivers tremendous value to our financial services and fintech clients, and the observations and statistical analysis from his What's Going On In Banking and commissioned research studies are cited in major industry outlets on nearly a daily basis."

This is Shevlin's first inclusion in The Fintech Power 50, now in its third year. He joins North American influencer Jim Marous, co-publisher of The Financial Brand.

"I'm honored to be included in this group of visionaries and game changers," Shevlin said. "The fintech ecosystem is in constant flux, and there tends to be a lot of chatter surrounding new developments. It has always been my goal to be a source of objective insights for financial institutions and fintech providers. It's gratifying to be recognized for my efforts."

Shevlin has been a management consultant for more than 30 years, working with leading financial services, fintech, consumer products, and retail firms worldwide. He has been an analyst and consultant at Aite Group, Forrester Research, and KPMG. He authors the Fintech Snark Tank blog on Forbes.

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions, and fintechs, helping them reach the next level of performance. For more information, visit crnrstone.com.

