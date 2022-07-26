Cornerstone Advisors' Ron Shevlin, Sam Kilmer Recognized for Fintech Industry Leadership

"Cornerstone is gratified by the affirmation of our top fintech consultants' leadership expertise."

–Steve Williams, Cornerstone Advisors President and Partner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Shevlin and Sam Kilmer, banking and fintech experts at Cornerstone Advisors, have recently been recognized for their leadership and influence in the fintech industry.

Ron Shevlin, chief research officer at Cornerstone Advisors, was named to The Fintech Power 50, a select group of 40 innovative companies and 10 of the "most inspirational, thought-provoking and thoroughly knowledgeable people in the global financial services industry." This is Shevlin's second consecutive inclusion in The Fintech Power 50.

"I feel fortunate spending my time debating the future of financial services with many friends on this list," Shevlin said, "and it's an honor to be among professionals like Chris Skinner, Jim Marous, and Ghela Boskovich, people who work hard to guide financial professionals with their insights."

Sam Kilmer, managing director at Cornerstone Advisors, was sought out to serve as a judge for this year's fall FinovateAwards, which recognize companies and individuals for exceptional fintech innovation. Kilmer is returning as a judge for the third year to the BAI Global Innovation Awards honoring worldwide organizations and leaders who are pursuing solutions in financial services.

"I love my job making sense of the fintech world and advising providers, institutions, and investors," Kilmer said. "The private client work is already rewarding, but being recognized publicly alongside the likes of Mary Wisniewski, Jason Henrichs, and William Mills was completely unexpected."

"For years, both of these experts have been delivering gritty insights to Cornerstone Advisors' financial services and fintech clients," said Steve Williams, president and partner at the firm. "Ron's widely read What's Going On In Banking , commissioned research studies, and weekly Forbes columns are cited in major financial outlets almost daily. Sam, who always has his finger on the pulse of the fintech world, is one of the most active voices in our industry, bridging the dialogue between financial institutions and fintechs through a variety of channels, including GonzoBanker, our blog; Cornerstone's Fintech Hustle podcast; and as a much-requested event speaker."

"Our entire team is proud of the affirmation by these notable organizations of our top fintech professionals' leadership expertise," Williams concluded.

Cornerstone Advisors, a management and technology consulting firm, brings innovative insights and strategic execution to banks, credit unions, and fintechs, helping them reach the next level of performance. For more information, visit crnrstone.com.

