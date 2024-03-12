Technology Solutions Leader Kelli Schultz Joins Cornerstone Advisors

Schultz brings strong payments and vendor management expertise to her role as principal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Advisors, a leading management and technology consultancy for banks, credit unions and fintech firms, announced today that Kelli Schultz has joined the Cornerstone team as principal. Schultz's experience spans 25 years across various disciplines at fintech start-ups and established organizations, including strategic technology solutions, payments, vendor management and regulatory compliance.

Kelli Schultz | Principal | Cornerstone Advisors

Before joining Cornerstone, Schultz served as president at iPay Technologies, which sold to Jack Henry & Associates in 2010 for $300 million. As co-founder and chief executive officer at Venminder, Schultz led the transformation of a failing pure service provider to its private equity-backed highly successful current model. Serving as strategic advisor, she grew the Allied Payment Network to the high-growth company it is today. Schultz has served the industry at large as a volunteer board member and president of the Association for Financial Technology.

"Kelli Schultz brings to Cornerstone a proven track record of driving expansion and operational excellence within the fintech and regulatory technology sectors," said Scott Sommer, Cornerstone's chief executive officer. "Kelli's extensive leadership expertise strengthens our ability to help banks and credit unions transform their organizations with smart technology solutions, revamped business models, maximized revenue and strategic cost reductions."

"I've long admired the team of experts at Cornerstone and am both honored and excited to join them," Schultz said. "I am passionate about community banks and credit unions and the critical role they play in the success of small businesses across the country. I am excited at the prospect of contributing my expertise to design and deliver powerful solutions that will help Cornerstone's clients stay healthy, efficient and competitive."

About Cornerstone Advisors

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions and fintechs. From technology system selection and implementation to contract negotiations, performance improvement programs, strategic planning, merger integration and advisory services, Cornerstone combines its expertise with proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment. For more information, visit www.crnrstone.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

