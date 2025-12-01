Cornerstone Community Development, Winterwood, CVS Health, and Community Organizations Announce the Prichard Centennial Residential Reveal and Next-Phase Preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Community Development, in cooperation with Winterwood, CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) and other community organizations, invites the public and media to a special event celebrating the transformation of one of Huntington's most historic properties. The Prichard Centennial Residential Reveal & Next-Phase Preview will be held on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at 601 9th Street, Huntington, WV 25701.

This milestone event will highlight the newly completed residential spaces inside the Prichard building and showcase the next phase of the project—an ongoing effort to restore the landmark while expanding housing opportunities, improving community wellbeing, and supporting downtown revitalization.

"The Prichard has long been a pillar of Huntington's identity," said Nikki Thomas, President at Cornerstone Community Development. "This moment reflects a shared commitment to preserving history, strengthening our neighborhoods, and creating new opportunities."

CVS Health and additional organizations have played an important role in supporting the development's community-focused goals. Recognizing the connection of housing to health, CVS Health has invested more than $17 million towards the adaptive-reuse and rehabilitation of the Prichard into affordable senior housing. The company's investment in the Prichard builds on CVS Health and Aetna's long history of community support in West Virginia. In addition to their investment in the Prichard, CVS Health has invested over $21 million in affordable housing across the state, helping to create or preserve over 800 affordable units.

"Housing is more than a roof over someone's head. It's peace of mind, dignity, and a foundation for wellbeing," said Don Mazza, Chief Medicare Officer, Keystone Market, Aetna, a CVS Health company. "The transformation of the Prichard serves as a powerful example of what can be achieved through community-focused collaboration. Through our investment and collaboration with Winterwood and Cornerstone Community Development, we're helping to ensure Huntington's seniors have a safe, welcoming place to call home."

Mike Hynes, Chief Executive Officer at Winterwood noted, "Revitalizing the Prichard is a collaborative effort. Together with our partners, we are bringing renewed energy and purpose to this iconic building."

The event is free and open to the public, and media outlets are encouraged to attend for coverage, interviews, and visual opportunities.

For questions or more information, please contact (304) 939-5726.

