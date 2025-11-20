CVS Pharmacy® introduces Joyward™, a new brand designed to bring the joy of every moment to life

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy® today announced the launch of Joyward™, a new line of decor, gifts and more to celebrate the joy of every season.

Joyward™, a new line of decor, gifts and more to celebrate the joy of every season, is now available only at CVS stores and online.

Joyward brings together on-trend and high-quality products to help celebrate all of life's moments, big and small. Joyward will continue to evolve in 2026 and beyond with new products to celebrate everything from birthdays and holidays to backyard gatherings, graduations and other milestones. Each collection will introduce trending designs and expanded categories that reflect the many ways customers come together throughout the year.

"Joyward represents our ongoing commitment to innovating within our store brands to help customers embrace joy and live well all year long," said Musab Balbale, Chief Merchandising Officer at CVS Pharmacy. "By bringing all of our seasonal and holiday merchandise under one cohesive brand, we're simplifying the shopping experience and ensuring everyone can make their special moments meaningful."

In time for the holidays, customers can now find Joyward at CVS stores and online. The collection includes cozy home accents such as soft throws and patterned pillows, as well as festive pieces like colorful nutcrackers, ceramic trees, and curated gift sets featuring plush socks, tumblers, candles, and more that are ideal for gifting or treating oneself.

To bring the brand's first collection to life, internal creative agency Heart Haus created an ad featuring a Joyward nutcracker searching for friends and family during the holiday season, which visually captures the emotion and fun that the Joyward brand embodies.

"We believe that joy is found in the moments that bring people together—whether it's a big holiday gathering or a simple act of kindness," said Erin Condon, Chief Marketing Officer of CVS Pharmacy. "With the launch of Joyward and the accompanying ad campaign, CVS is embracing that feeling and helping our customers to embrace joy in their everyday lives."

Joyward aligns with CVS Pharmacy's broader strategy to enhance its owned-brand portfolio with products that balance design, quality, and affordability. The brand joins other trusted CVS-owned names such as Well Market™, CVS™ brand of health and wellness products, and one+other™, furthering the company's commitment to deliver value and inspiration across every aisle.

CVS Pharmacy serves as a community destination for everything from last-minute essentials to meaningful gifts, ensuring every celebration feels effortless and joyful. With over 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, customers can shop in-store, online at CVS.com, or through the CVS Health app with flexible fulfillment options, including same-day delivery* and buy online, pick up in-store. ExtraCare® and ExtraCare+® members will also have access to personalized deals and exclusive offers on Joyward products, making it easy to save while shopping for every celebration.

Learn more and shop the Joyward Holiday 2025 Collection today.

*Minimum purchase required. Fees apply. Available in most areas. For more information, visit: https://www.cvs.com/content/same-day-delivery

*Available at select locations. Not all items are eligible for store pickup. Restrictions apply. Visit CVS.com/content/store-pickup for more details.

