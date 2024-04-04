CORNERSTONE HOME LENDING IS PROUD TO WELCOME MICHAEL A. IORIO AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

HOUSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Home Lending, a division of Cornerstone Capital Bank ("Cornerstone") and a leading provider of home financing solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Michael A. Iorio as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. In his new role, Mike will spearhead the expansion of Cornerstone's Homebuilder Partnership business across targeted builder accounts nationwide, with a focus on cultivating new relationships and enhancing service offerings.

Mike brings to Cornerstone over 25 years of industry expertise, particularly in the areas of ABA partnerships. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Mike served in various leadership capacities, where he oversaw sales initiatives and optimized business relationships for numerous ABA/JV entities, while also contributing to the board of directors for many of those organizations.

Mike's academic background includes a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Cornerstone family," said Adam Laird, CEO of Cornerstone Home Lending. "His proven track record of success and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our homebuilder platforms and create new opportunities for both Cornerstone and our dedicated team members."

About Cornerstone:

Created by Cornerstone Home Lending's acquisition of and merger with The Roscoe State Bank, Houston-based Cornerstone Capital Bank ("Cornerstone") has a combined operating history dating back to 1906, with mortgage banking, mortgage loan servicing, commercial banking, and institutional banking divisions. Its nationally recognized residential mortgage lending team, which continues to operate as Cornerstone Home Lending, has assisted families with more than 500,000 home financing loans since its inception in 1988. In addition to residential mortgage lending, Cornerstone Home Lending provides full-service, in-house mortgage loan servicing operations under the name Cornerstone Servicing, which combines a superior record of customer care with top-tier technologies. Cornerstone's 1,500 team members across the country are guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement. Visit www.houseloan.com, www.cornerstonecapital.com, www.rsb.bank and www.cornerstoneservicing.com to learn more.

