Cornerstone League and Black Dragon Capital℠ Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Next-Generation Fintech Innovation

Partnership combines Black Dragon's history of creating successful companies and Cornerstone League's powerful community of over 600 credit unions to shape the future of the industry.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon") — a multi-phased global investment partner which focuses on advanced technology that addresses the most significant issues industries face — has formed a new strategic partnership with Cornerstone League, one of the nation's most influential credit union leagues committed to empowering financial institutions that strengthen local communities across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Through this partnership, Cornerstone League will introduce Black Dragon’s Fintech expertise to its more than 600-member credit unions, giving them the opportunity to transform their businesses and optimize their member service advantages.

Black Dragon Capital℠ was founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders focused on bringing innovative technologies to high-growth industry segments affected by digital disruption. The firm is led by a collaborative team which combines deep operational experience with a focus on community impact and a proven ability to transform and grow companies. Its Founder and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr., also founded For A Bright Future Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development.

Cornerstone League is among the nation's largest regional credit union trade associations, serving approximately 600 credit unions in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Cornerstone exists to advance the success of credit unions in the region through legislative and grassroots advocacy; regulatory and compliance support; training, educational, and networking opportunities; essential communications related to news and information affecting the credit union industry; and other products and services that establish Cornerstone as the essential partner for credit unions.

Cornerstone League ultimately made the decision to enter this strategic alliance with Black Dragon Capital℠ following a rigorous due diligence process influenced by the tenured roster of finance, technology, and credit union experts leading the team at Black Dragon.

This partnership creates a powerful innovation platform for credit unions navigating rapid change. By combining Cornerstone League's expansive member network with Black Dragon Capital's operator-led investment model, credit unions gain earlier access to proven, next-generation fintech solutions designed specifically for cooperative financial institutions.

Planned initiatives include leadership briefings, portfolio innovation sessions, educational content, and strategic forums designed to help credit unions navigate an increasingly complex financial and technology landscape.

Cornerstone League joins a growing list of the most innovative Credit Unions and CUSOs in the industry who have partnered with Black Dragon Capital℠ to reshape the future of our community. They are now part of the Black Dragon FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB), an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners that provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments, and shares strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies.

Together, Cornerstone League and the Black Dragon Capital℠ team will leverage the firm's global reach and expertise in industry-defining technologies, pursuing the main objective of scaling sustainable fintech companies dedicated to empowering credit unions to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"Cornerstone is committed to delivering meaningful value to our member credit unions," said Ryan Dold, Cornerstone Resources EVP and Chief Revenue Officer. "Partnering with Black Dragon Capital provides our members direct access to advanced fintech solutions and strategic investment opportunities that will help them grow, compete, and better serve their communities."

"Our mission has always been to support organizations that matter, and credit unions are central to that mission. Black Dragon has a history of identifying and building leading financial technology companies, and this partnership will strengthen our ability to work with credit unions to identify technologies that can help them serve their communities better," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder & CEO of Black Dragon Capital. "Cornerstone is one of the most respected leagues in the nation, and together we will help bring forward the next generation of fintech innovation purpose-built for credit unions."

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

About the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

About Cornerstone League

Cornerstone League is among the nation's largest regional credit union trade associations, serving approximately 600 credit unions in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Cornerstone exists to advance the success of credit unions in the region through legislative and grassroots advocacy; regulatory and compliance support; training, educational, and networking opportunities; essential communications related to news and information affecting the credit union industry; and other products and services that establish Cornerstone as the essential partner for credit unions. For more information, visit cornerstoneleague.coop.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org

