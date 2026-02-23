Black Dragon Capital℠ to Attend America's Credit Unions GAC 2026 to Support the industry, Portfolio Companies, and Credit Union Partners

Led by recognized professionals in the fintech and credit union spaces, the firm brings portfolio companies Digital Joy, GenAspire, Open Banking Solutions, PayOnward, and Veep Software into its continuous commitment towards engaging with the community.

The firm's Founder and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr., to present at the Underground Collision, and the leadership team to meet in private meetings with key credit union leaders, select FinTech Companies, and policy makers to advance industry issues.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon Capital℠ ("Black Dragon"), a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments, has announced its attendance to the America's Credit Unions Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) happening from March 1 to 5, 2026 in Washington DC.

Founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, Black Dragon Capital℠ is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a experience investing in and operating technology companies.

Black Dragon has consistently participated in the annual GAC events, reinforcing its support and deep ties with the fintech and credit union communities. This year, the firm will be in attendance with its portfolio companies:

Digital Joy, which provides industries, including credit unions, a complete toolkit: products that elevate the member experience on the front end, and intelligence that provides clear visibility and spend forecasting across every cloud provider on the back end.

which provides industries, including credit unions, a complete toolkit: products that elevate the member experience on the front end, and intelligence that provides clear visibility and spend forecasting across every cloud provider on the back end. GenAspire , a white-labeled teen banking solution designed for families, built for Credit Unions in collaboration with high schools.

, a white-labeled teen banking solution designed for families, built for Credit Unions in collaboration with high schools. Open Banking Solutions , a full-featured cloud-based core banking platform offering a powerful alternative to legacy infrastructure.

, a full-featured cloud-based core banking platform offering a powerful alternative to legacy infrastructure. PayOnward , an AI-driven digital payment platform built for credit unions and community-based financial institutions.

, an AI-driven digital payment platform built for credit unions and community-based financial institutions. Veep Software, an AI-powered platform redefining Anytime Wage Access.

Leaders with deep industry expertise and experience in transforming companies through advanced technology will be joining the Black Dragon Capital℠ team during GAC 2026, including: Tracey Shaw, CEO of Digital Joy; Kenneth Sivers, General Manager of GenAspire; Joe Lockwood, CEO of Open Banking Solutions; Cary Strange, CEO of PayOnward; and Drew Hyatt, CEO of Veep Software.

Black Dragon Capital℠ will participate in a variety of events including:

Black Dragon Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. to speak at Underground Collision

Selected events hosted by Filene Research Institute

National Credit Union Association Foundation Herb Wegner Awards Event

Selected private events hosted by Industry Advisors CU2.0

Invitation Only Cocktail Event hosted by Black Dragon Capital℠

Private meetings with key committed partners and credit union leaders associated with Black Dragon Capital.

Key GAC leadership events

Hosting a Black Dragon Capital℠ Technology "Whisper Suite" where selected advanced technologies serving the credit union movement, will be demonstrated to a private audience.

Louis Hernandez, Jr. continues to lead the firm's participation with his participation at the Underground Collision, where he will be delivering a presentation titled "Digital Tsunami: The Viral Forces Reshaping Influence, Trust, and Communities." As the founder, Managing Partner, CEO, and major investor of Black Dragon Capital℠, he plays a key role in shaping the firm's investments and direction, particularly in the sports and media technology, financial technology, and digital commerce space.

Mr. Hernandez has over 30 years of leading multiple companies that have transformed the media, finance, and commerce industries, including Open Solutions, Grass Valley and Avid. He has also founded several companies including the sole founder and original investor in Payveris, a money movement platform. Having been inducted into the Innovator Leadership Hall of Fame by Banking Technology News and recently awarded the Visionary Leadership Award by the International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media during the 2025 IABMTV Impact Awards1, he is a sought-after speaker and advisor. Mr. Hernandez is also a prolific author with several published works. He has written several books including Too Small to Fail (2010), Saving the American Dream (2013), The Storyteller's Dilemma (2017), and his latest book, Digital Tsunami (2025).

Like most of the leadership team Mr. Hernandez has been not simply a participant, but the founder, and leader of several transformational technology companies, and has advised boards of directors of some of the most recognizable companies in the world, such as HSBC, Infosys, and Edison.

Former CEO of BECU and First Tech Credit Union, Benson Porter, will also be in attendance as the FinTech CUSO Chair of Black Dragon Capital.

Mr. Porter has played a significant role in the formation of the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board, which focuses on collaboration, innovation and community engagement between the most advanced credit unions and CUSOs in the industry and the intense operating focus and domain expertise of Black Dragon Capital. The collaboration seeks to build the most important and successful FinTech organizations that solve the most significant issues in the industry, creating sustainable long-term businesses, and seeks to create long-term value for members and investors in the credit union industry.

"The leaders behind Black Dragon Capital℠ have been deeply committed to the credit union community for decades. We are excited to collaborate with some of the industry's leading CUs and CUSOs through the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board, with the goal of discovering fintech solutions that can benefit our industry and the communities we serve," said Benson Porter, FinTech CUSO Chair of Black Dragon Capital.

Black Dragon Capital℠ further proves their dedication to address the unique needs of the credit union market through their strong presence at GAC 2026, where they can share their insights as well as engage in meaningful conversations with the members of the credit union industry.

"Our existing partnerships with some of the leading credit unions and CUSOs have already resulted in financial backing for some of our portfolio companies like GenAspire, Open Banking Solutions, PayOnward, and Veep. These companies are focused on delivering advanced technologies that can positively impact the credit union industry. Black Dragon Capital℠ is privileged to have so many recognized credit union and financial technology leaders join our cause. We look forward to strengthening existing partnerships and creating new ones with the community as we work together to usher in a new era of fintech for credit unions," said Louis Hernandez, Jr., CEO and Founder of Black Dragon Capital.

1 - The awards referenced above were granted by third-party organizations based on criteria determined by those organizations. No compensation was paid by Black Dragon Capital in connection with these awards.

About Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital℠, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

About the Black Dragon Capital℠ FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments, and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Amanda Gilmer

VP of Marketing, Black Dragon Capital

[email protected]

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital