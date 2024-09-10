Cornerstone partners with Funnel to improve team and renter experience by streamlining centralization strategies

Funnel's CRM and AI solutions give Cornerstone's geo-dense 6,000-unit portfolio true operational flexibility

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing , the best AI-infused multifamily CRM, partnered with Cornerstone Apartment Services, Inc., a distinguished Denver-based owner and operator boasting an impressive portfolio of boutique and historic properties located in the heart of Denver's urban landscape.

With a geo-dense portfolio of 6,061 units, Cornerstone's mission to enhance both teams' and renters' experience, was a natural fit for the value that the Funnel platform offers to property owners and operators.

"Funnel significantly enhanced our operations by providing an efficient and seamless experience for our team, prospects, as well as future residents," said Tia Jones, Sales and Marketing Director, Cornerstone. "This platform has not only optimized our processes, but also allowed us to customize the user experience, making everything more efficient for our team."

As the largest and fastest-growing management company in central Denver, Cornerstone offers the widest range of apartments in Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. With over 6,000 units, they use their scale to generate leasing traffic, reduce operating costs, and attract dynamic and engaged employees. Funnel's renter-centric® CRM architecture and AI solution are built into the CRM, and are the technology driving the flexible and scalable operations and renter experience for Cornerstone.

"Cornerstone was a leader and early adopter of centralizing business practices. We could not be more excited about this partnership, and our shared values of creating a better renter and associate experience through operational flexibility," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "They are a natural fit to the Funnel platform with their geo-dense portfolio and focus on smart, flexible operations."

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's AI and automation-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone Apartment Services consistently ranks as one of the best property management companies in Denver, and continues to create great residential communities across 260+ properties, and counting. As the largest apartment and fastest-growing management company in central Denver, we offer the widest range of apartments in Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Visit https://cornerstoneapartments.com/ for more information.

