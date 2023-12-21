Cornerstone Relocation Group Accelerates Growth with North American Expansion

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone), a leading global workforce relocation company, announces today it is expanding its presence in the western region of the United States. With this strategic investment, Hannah Byrne, Vice President, Global Business Development will become a key contributor to the targeted growth for the region. With eight years of successful industry business development experience, Hannah will drive Cornerstone's sales responsibilities and portfolio in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, and the greater Mountain Region.

Hannah Byrne, Vice President, Global Business Development

"Cornerstone is dedicated to creating and implementing solutions that deliver a tailored, high-touch experience to our clients' relocating employees, and we are thrilled that our growth throughout 2023 is enabling us to invest more resources in broader markets for us. We are proud of the relationships we have locally with clients and prospects. This opportunity demonstrates our continued commitment to the region," said Debra Frost-DeCaro, CRP, GMS-T, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Cornerstone. "Hannah is a key part of our success and, we are excited to see her continue to make a positive impact on our future growth."

Janelle Piatkowski, President and CEO, Cornerstone, added, "We couldn't be more excited for this next phase of growth. Partnership and our high-touch service philosophy are the heartbeat of our organization. Having a local presence to engage with businesses and understand their strategic needs is monumental. The strategic decision to invest in our ongoing expansion also underscores Cornerstone's commitment to talent development, sales excellence, and our continued growth. We're looking forward to a great year ahead."

Hannah Byrne will transition to her new territory on the west coast effective January 1, 2024.

About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone, a member of the Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company, offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Founded in 1990, Cornerstone has established itself as the trusted relocation industry leader, tailoring services to meet client needs, always striving to make the seemingly impossible—possible.

About Atlas World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

