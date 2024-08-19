Cornerstone Relocation Group Welcomes Senior Global Operations Leader

Elizabeth Pasiak, CRP, GMS, Senior Vice President, Global Operations, will oversee Cornerstone's global operations, supplier partner network, and customer experience strategy.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Relocation Group (Cornerstone), a leading global workforce relocation company, announces Elizabeth (Beth) Pasiak, CRP, GMS, has joined as its Senior Vice President, Global Operations. In this role, Beth will lead Cornerstone's global operations team with focus on integration of customer experience strategies with supply chain operations to optimize business performance and the customer experience.

With technological advances, global economics, and other environmental elements continuing to reshape businesses worldwide, focusing on operational leadership is critical to delivering exceptional customer experiences. As Senior Vice President, Global Operations, Beth will build on Cornerstone's leading position in the industry, focusing on its integrated global service delivery process, supplier partnerships, and value proposition in the market.

Beth has more than 30 years' experience in strategic planning, client relations, and operational optimization throughout her career. Before rejoining Cornerstone, she held leadership roles in operations, account management, and client services with a focus on data-driven operational excellence and customer success within the mobility industry.

"At Cornerstone, our clients and customers are our motivation to explore what is possible and deliver exceptional experiences to everyone we partner with. Beth is a talented visionary, and passionate leader with deep experience fostering individual and collective successes in her roles. We are thrilled she is bringing her leadership and expertise back to Cornerstone," stated Janelle Piatkowski, President and CEO, Cornerstone.

About Cornerstone Relocation Group

Cornerstone, a member of the Atlas World Group, is a full-service global mobility company, offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Founded in 1990, Cornerstone has established itself as the trusted relocation industry leader, tailoring services to meet client needs, always striving to make the seemingly impossible—possible. For more information, visit www.crgglobal.com.

About Atlas World Group

Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, USA, Atlas World Group, Inc. comprises a family of companies that deliver transportation and related services globally through a network of quality agents and select service partners. Atlas is distinguished by agent ownership and a shared commitment to help people go to new places more easily and more securely. Through a continuing emphasis on service excellence, the company has achieved extraordinary growth. For more information, visit www.atlasworldgroupinc.com.

