Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products Appoints Lisa Friemoth as Director of Customer Service and of Order Fulfillment

CINCINNATI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last two years, our company has experienced significant growth in demand for its ResinDek® engineered flooring panel and shelving products. To accommodate this growth, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC® announced today that Lisa Friemoth has been promoted to Director of Customer Service and Order Fulfillment.

Lisa Friemoth, Director of Customer Service and of Order Fulfillment, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products.

Friemoth has extensive knowledge and considerable skills with Customer Service. As Director of Customer Service, she will be directing those on her team to focus on the daily demands of this work while working on long term strategies to help achieve step change breakthroughs in Customer Service.

In her role as Director of Order Fulfillment, Friemoth will partner with external vendors and collaborate with internal resources to ensure that daily fulfillment operations are executed with excellence and efficiency for our customers. She will lead our efforts to constantly strive for better communications regarding order progress throughout our system from the quotation phase all the way to jobsite delivery. She will focus on optimizing processes that will drive superior results and on time deliveries.

"Lisa's strong skillsets and her superlative in-depth knowledge of our internal process will accelerate our success. Her strong work ethic, integrity, and exceptional problem-solving skills will be vital in maintaining our position as the preferred flooring solution provider for mezzanines, pick modules and robotic (AGV and AMR) platforms," stated Greg Doppler, President of Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products.

Ms. Friemoth studied at the University of Cincinnati. She started her career at Cornerstone as our receptionist in 2006 and quickly rose to the ranks of Office Manager. Since then, Friemoth has held leadership positions in Human Resources and Customer Service.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE SPECIALTY WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC (www.resindek.com) has been at the forefront of research and development in the field of engineered wood floor panels for the material handling industry. In 1994, Greg Doppler, company founder and president, invented the ResinDek panel, which has become the premier mezzanine flooring panel product sold worldwide today. ResinDek industrial engineered flooring panels have the proven structural integrity to support live and dead pallet jack limits from 2,000 - 8,000 lbs. and the rigorous demands of automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots.

