Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products Unveils New TriGard® ESD Ultra Finish for High-Traffic Robotic Applications

New finish for ResinDek® engineered flooring showcased in ProMat Booth S1552

CINCINNATI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To maximize the productivity of an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) or automatic guided vehicle (AGV) deployment, it's critical to create the optimal environment that allows the vehicles to perform at their peak. For that reason, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC® (www.resindek.com) created the new TriGard® ESD Ultra finish for its ResinDek® engineered flooring panels. The new finish is ideal for high-traffic robotic applications characterized by highly repetitive movement patterns and defined travel paths.

ResinDek Flooring Solutions for AGVS and AMRs

TriGard ESD Ultra joins the original TriGard ESD finish — ideal for high frequency, variable movement — enabling an operation to match the floor finish to their robotic application needs. Both finishes, as well as a comprehensive selection of other ResinDek flooring solutions, will be on display in ProMat Booth S1522 at Chicago's McCormick Place, March 20-23, 2023.

"As AMRs and AGVs travel throughout a facility — including on elevated warehouse platforms, pick modules, and mezzanines — the durability and condition of the floor can have a significant impact on their performance," explained Scott McGill, Cornerstone's Vice President of Sales. "We've worked with numerous robotic suppliers in developing our TriGard finishes. With their input and testing, we've created the optimal surfaces for different robotic applications."

TriGard ESD Ultra Eliminates Surface Issues Faced by Robots

Engineered specifically for robotic traffic, TriGard ESD Ultra's formulation eliminates common floor surface issues to ensure a successful AMR and AGV application. These include:

Enhanced durability to resist wear in high-frequency robotic traffic applications.

Optimal coefficient of friction, allowing robotic vehicle wheels to securely grip the floor.

Ideal degree of light reflectivity that does not impair a vehicle's ability to travel fluidly and with precision.

Electrostatic dissipative properties (ESD) to minimize static buildup.

TriGard Finishes on ResinDek Flooring Boosts Robotic Performance

ResinDek panels with TriGard ESD and TriGard ESD Ultra finishes come in sizes up to 4 x 10 feet. Formulated in different thicknesses and densities to accommodate different load capacities.

"Compared to concrete floors that are prone to wear, cracking, and often are uneven, ResinDek floors are a vastly better option for robotic applications," said Dave Paquin, Director of Robotics Sales. "Further, concrete floors tend to not be level. Because most robots are not equipped with a braking system, an un-level floor can cause a robot system to roll away from its target point, requiring unscheduled downtime and manual intervention to get it back in its proper position."

All ResinDek panels are backed by comprehensive design engineering services and a 10-year product warranty.

For more information, visit Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products at www.resindek.com, or at ProMat Booth S1522 at Chicago's McCormick Place, March 20-23, 2023.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE SPECIALTY WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC (www.resindek.com) has been in the forefront of research and development in the field of engineered wood floor panels for the material handling industry. In 1994, Greg Doppler, company founder and president, invented the ResinDek panel, which has become the premier mezzanine flooring panel product sold worldwide today.

CONTACT: Sandy Ball

Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC

513.996.4882 | [email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products