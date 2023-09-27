Cornus Virginicus Edition II Wine Release: A Celebration of Virginia Agriculture

The First Lady of Virginia Collaborates on Second Edition of a Special Virginia Wine Project

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg has released the second edition of Cornus Virginicus. This special wine project is produced in collaboration with the First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne S. Youngkin. Each edition of the project celebrates Virginia's flourishing agriculture— especially its farmers, growers and winemakers. As part of the initiative, a donation will be made to Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom.

Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Matthew Lohr (left) First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin (center) and Melanie Natoli, winemaker at Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg (right). Cornus Virginicus Edition II

This bottle is available just before the 35th year of Virginia Wine Month takes place this October. Marking the start of the month-long toast to Virginia's rich wine industry, in which over 300 wineries and 5,000 acres of grapes span the state. The industry contributes $1.73 billion to the local economy and provides over 10,000 jobs.

"With this second edition of Cornus Virginicus, we toast Virginia's stand-out wine, winemakers and agriculture," said First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin. "I could not be prouder to partner with the Virginia Wine Board, our Secretary of Agriculture and a female winemaker on a project that showcases award-winning wine while using proceeds to support a nonprofit dedicated to educating the next generation on the importance of Virginia's agriculture."

Melanie Natoli was selected as the winemaker for this edition after winning the 2022 Virginia Governor's Cup for Cana Vineyard and Winery of Middleburg's 2019 Unité Reserve. This year's blend was selected by a tasting panel including the First Lady of Virginia and is 67% Petit Verdot and 33% Merlot. A total of 144 cases of wine were produced.

Natoli commented on the wine sharing, "This second edition of Cornus Virginicus highlights the depth and elegance in Virginia wine. The blend brings together fruit from our estate vineyard in Loudoun County and Silver Creek Orchards in Nelson County; a harmonious representation of northern and central Virginia."

Cornus Virginicus Edition II is available for purchase online through Virginia ABC and Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg. Purchasers can select to pick up the wine at a Virginia ABC location of their choice or at the winery. The wine can be shipped directly to their door through Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg as well. For more information, visit www.virginiawine.org/pages/cv .

Cornus Virginicus is Latin for "Flowering tree of Virginia" and pays tribute to the Commonwealth's official state flower and tree— the Dogwood— and the First Lady of Virginia's seal. Depicted on the front label, the Dogwood tree is symbolic of the tradition, strength and beauty found throughout Virginia.

For interviews and more information about Cornus Virginicus or Virginia Wine Month, please contact Annette Boyd at 804-344-8200 or [email protected].

SOURCE Virginia Wine