Coro Medical and PulsePoint Partner to Donate 10 Lifesaving AED Packages During Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

Partnership through Project AED365 rewards PulsePoint responders and helps to build the National Emergency AED Registry (NEAR)

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coro Medical, a leader in life-saving medical devices, announced a new Project AED365 partnership with the PulsePoint Foundation to strengthen community readiness for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). From October 22–31, Coro Medical will donate 10 automated external defibrillator (AED) packages to PulsePoint Respond users who have acted in a CPR or AED-needed emergency.

The partnership coincides with October's Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and supports PulsePoint's ongoing mission to increase community engagement in cardiac arrest response. The donations will include a ZOLL AED 3 provided by ZOLL Medical, three years of AED365 Pro Program Management, a seat in HSI's Remote Skills Verification (RSV) CPR/AED/First Aid certification course, and a LifeVac anti-choking device, ensuring each recipient is equipped and trained to respond in a cardiac emergency.

"As part of Project AED365, our goal is to ensure AEDs are accessible wherever cardiac emergencies happen and to support the incredible individuals who step up when lives are on the line," said Travis Harris, CEO of Coro Medical. "Partnering with PulsePoint allows us to honor those first responders and bystanders who exemplify the power of preparedness."

PulsePoint's annual AED Contest encourages individuals and communities to locate and register AEDs using the PulsePoint AED app, helping to build the National Emergency AED Registry (NEAR). Registered AEDs become visible to the public and 9-1-1 telecommunicators, allowing dispatchers to guide callers to nearby AEDs during emergencies. Participants in the challenge can win prizes for locating and registering AEDs throughout October.

"We're thrilled to partner with Coro Medical and Project AED365 to honor those willing to respond and help someone in need," said Shannon Smith, VP of Communications, PulsePoint Foundation. "By combining our efforts to expand AED registration and access, we're building stronger, more resilient communities ready to respond when seconds matter."

Individuals can learn more about the AED Contest and available promotional resources at pulsepoint.org/aedcontest . To apply for a future AED donation through Project AED365, visit www.smartheartaeds.com/project-aed365 .

About the PulsePoint Foundation

PulsePoint is a public 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation that builds applications for use by public safety agencies to increase community awareness during critical events. The PulsePoint Respond mobile app notifies trained individuals of the nearby need for CPR, while the PulsePoint AED app registers AED (automated external defibrillator) locations into the National Emergency AED Registry (NEAR) for use by the public and 9-1-1 telecommunicators during emergency call taking. PulsePoint also provides specialized mobile apps for professional responders. Learn more at pulsepoint.org . The free apps are available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Coro Medical

Coro Medical, a Safe Life company, is committed to improving community safety through the distribution of life-saving medical devices and technology. With initiatives like Project AED365, Coro Medical aims to make AEDs accessible in places where cardiac emergencies are most likely to occur.

SOURCE Coro Med