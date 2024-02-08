Corona Tools Chooses Refuel Agency to Drive Brand Awareness

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in 1928 with the invention of the orange shears that revolutionized the citrus industry, Corona Tools has been a staple for landscaping and construction professionals. Today Corona Tools is driving their direct-to-consumer marketing into the future as they focus efforts on Hispanic industry professionals, and has selected Refuel Agency to lead their strategic marketing and brand awareness.

Corona initially tapped Refuel Agency to conduct custom research on Hispanic professionals. This research uncovered respondent purchase behavior, messaging, and how to communicate in-market. Based on the survey results, Refuel developed a hyper-targeted strategy to reach Hispanic professionals in community, while they are commuting to or are at work. Messaging will be developed for performance creative that is specific to Hispanic industry professionals.

David Mesas, VP of Multicultural Growth & Strategy at Refuel Agency, is excited to be chosen as the winning agency. "Through the custom research we conducted, as well as our three decades of experience, we were able to decipher the ideal way to reach this Hispanic professional. By utilizing in language creative and day in the life omnichannel ads, Corona will authentically connect with this audience."

"Our heritage and customer base are extremely important to Corona Tools so it was important to work with an agency that could help discover meaningful insights to evolve our products, communication and passion to help the pro," said Melissa Williams, North America Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Refuel Agency brought that and so much more. The research will feed our next generation of products and connect us even further within the Hispanic marketplace."

About Refuel

Refuel Agency is the largest provider of Media + Marketing services for brands and agencies to reach military, teen, college and multicultural audiences. For over 35 years, Refuel has worked with almost half of all Fortune 500 companies, as well as most top 100 agencies and hundreds of boutique agencies, reaching over $2 Billion in total billings. Campaigns are based on Refuel's audience intelligence and an omni-channel approach that may include digital, mobile, social, video, experiential, out-of-home and print advertising. Refuel Agency is headquartered in Princeton with offices in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. Visit https://www.refuelagency.com for more information.

About Corona® Tools

Since our beginnings in the orange groves of Southern California in 1928, Corona® Tools has been manufacturing quality hand tools for home growers, landscape professionals, farmers, and construction professionals who rely on our tools, season after season. With a retail and distribution network that extends throughout the United States and Canada, Corona's proven product designs, performance, and durability make our tools the preferred choice in the lawn and garden, landscape, agriculture, and construction markets. Part of the global Venanpri Tools family of hand tool brands, our tools are carried in retail stores, local garden centers, and landscape, agriculture and arborist suppliers. For more information, visit www.coronatools.com. Find Corona Tools on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin.

