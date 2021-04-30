Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2021-2025 | Increasing number of strategic alliances to be a Major Trend | Technavio
Apr 30, 2021, 06:39 ET
NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio's latest market research report estimates the coronavirus test kits market in Europe to register a decremental growth of USD 4.61 billion at a CAGR of almost (28)% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request Our Latest Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Increasing government funding and the rising focus on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Government
- Non-government
- Geography
- UK
- Russian Federation
- Italy
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43247
Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the coronavirus test kits market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Coronavirus Test Kits Market size in Europe
- Coronavirus Test Kits Market trends in Europe
- Coronavirus Test Kits Market industry analysis in Europe
Market trends such as the increasing number of strategic alliances is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, inaccuracy of diagnostic tests may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coronavirus test kits market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Healthcare Include:
Global Medical Ventilators Market - Global medical ventilators market is segmented by product (ICU ventilators and portable ventilators), technology (invasive ventilators and non-invasive ventilators), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and home care), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Medical Gas Cylinder Market - Global medical gas cylinder market is segmented by product (HHH, PBI, and RI) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coronavirus test kits market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coronavirus test kits market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Russian Federation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
- Abbott Laboratories
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- bioMerieux SA
- Co-Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/corona-virus-test-kits-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article