Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America | Analyzing Growth in Health Care Supplies Industry | Technavio
Aug 06, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, decremental growth of USD 27.11 billion is expected in the coronavirus test kits market in North America during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on prominent vendors operating in North America including Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Co. (US), Co Diagnostics Inc. (US), Danaher Corp. (US), F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (US), Hologic Inc. (US), Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (US), QIAGEN NV (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The regional outbreak of coronavirus and product innovations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coronavirus test kits market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coronavirus test kits market in North America is segmented as below:
- End-User
- Government
- Non Government
- Geography
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Coronavirus test kits market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the coronavirus test kits market in North America provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Coronavirus test kits market in North America size
- Coronavirus test kits market in North America trends
- Coronavirus test kits market in North America industry analysis
The coronavirus test kits market in North America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The fast-track approval of diagnostic kits will offer immense growth opportunities. However, government measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coronavirus test kits market in North America is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coronavirus test kits market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coronavirus test kits market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the coronavirus test kits market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Co Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- GenMark Diagnostics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- QIAGEN NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
