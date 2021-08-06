Coronavirus Test Kits Market in North America | Analyzing Growth in Health Care Supplies Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The regional outbreak of coronavirus and product innovations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coronavirus test kits market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coronavirus test kits market in North America is segmented as below:

End-User

Government



Non Government

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

Coronavirus test kits market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the coronavirus test kits market in North America provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Co Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Hologic Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Coronavirus test kits market in North America size

size Coronavirus test kits market in North America trends

trends Coronavirus test kits market in North America industry analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coronavirus test kits market in North America is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Coronavirus test kits market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coronavirus test kits market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coronavirus test kits market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coronavirus test kits market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the coronavirus test kits market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Co Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

