Corporate Board Member Announces 18th Annual Corporate Law Firms Rankings
08:33 ET
STAMFORD, Conn., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Board Member, a division of Chief Executive Group and a market leader in board education, today announced the rankings of its 18th annual America's Best Corporate Law Firms. The study, a comprehensive ranking by U.S. corporate directors and general counsel across the country, is conducted entirely online and reflects the opinions of 250 participating directors and general counsel of publicly traded companies.
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz took the top-ranking spot this year, pushing New York's Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and affiliates down to #2 for the first time since the ranking's inception.
Three firms — Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, Reed Smith, and Goodwin Procter — returned to the top 25 this year, after being absent last year, while Dechert made its first ever appearance in the ranking. All four tied at #23.
Conducted from February to April 2018, America's Best Corporate Law Firms each year asks directors and general counsel of US publicly traded companies to select the firms they would most like to represent them in a variety of corporate legal matters. The results are then featured in Corporate Board Member magazine.
2018 America's Best Corporate Law Firms
1 Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
2 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
3 Jones Day
4 Sullivan & Cromwell
5 Latham & Watkins
6 Cravath, Swaine & Moore
7 Davis Polk & Wardwell
8 Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
9 Weil, Gotshal & Manges
10 Kirkland & Ellis
11 Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
12 Sidley Austin
13 Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
14 Hogan Lovells
15 Baker McKenzie
16 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
17 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
TIE 18 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
Morrison & Foerster
20 DLA Piper
21 King & Spalding
22 Covington & Burling
TIE 23 Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr
Reed Smith
Goodwin Procter
Dechert
About Corporate Board Member
Corporate Board Member, a division of Chief Executive Group, has been the market leader in board education for 20 years. The quarterly publication provides public company board members, CEOs, general counsel and corporate secretaries decision-making tools to address the wide range of corporate governance, risk oversight and shareholder engagement issues facing their boards. Corporate Board Member further extends its thought leadership through online resources, webinars, timely research, conferences and peer-driven roundtables. The company maintains the most comprehensive database of directors and officers of publicly traded companies listed with NYSE, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Learn more at BoardMember.com
About Chief Executive Group
Chief Executive Group, the leading community for business leaders worldwide, publishes Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine and BoardMember.com, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual "CEO of the Year," a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit www.ChiefExecutive.net and www.BoardMember.com for more information.
