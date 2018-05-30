Corporate Essentials Announces One-of-a-Kind Workplace Culinary Concept Featuring James Beard Foundation Nominated and Winning Chefs

"Corporate Essentials shares the Foundation's mission 'to celebrate, nurture and honor chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse and sustainable for everyone," said Judson Kleinman, Corporate Essentials President and CEO. "We partnered with JBF for the 2018 James Beard Awards and are happy to continue the relationship with several of the 2018 nominees and winners. We started with an idea to simply offer something distinctive to our largest clients, it has now become an unprecedented game changer in the workplace food service industry."

As part of the program, Corporate Essentials will recognize a JBF nominated chef every month. Each week, a different signature dish created by the chef will be featured as a specialty offering prepared by Martin + Fitch, Corporate Essentials' new catering division.

"We are truly thrilled to collaborate with so many talented chefs that have been honored by JBF this year," said Joe Simonovich, Chief Growth Officer at Corporate Essentials. "Several have been featured on the Food Network and in publications such as Food & Wine and Bon Appetit. Their restaurants represent some of the finest and most interesting our country has to offer, and we can now bring that directly to our clients through Martin + Fitch."

The strategic addition of Martin + Fitch and the JBF partnership sets a new standard for the workplace food service industry. This unprecedented premium workplace food offering provides a new tool to companies who understand that by fueling their workplace culture they can further inspire their workforce. In keeping with its reputation as an industry innovator, Corporate Essentials is thrilled to provide this new solution, giving its customers a unique "foodie" experience appealing to every palette.

About Corporate Essentials: Corporate Essentials' mission is to make work better; fueling company culture and allowing employees to 'work happy.' Founded as an office coffee service in 1996, the company has long been considered the premier office refreshment service, fueling the culture of top companies through custom office refreshment programs with everything from great coffee, healthy snacks and beverages to award-winning culinary solutions. In 2017 they marked their seventh time named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5,000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. For more information, visit drinkcoffee.com.

About the James Beard Foundation: Founded in 1986, the James Beard Foundation celebrates, nurtures, and honors chefs and other leaders making America's food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. A cookbook author and teacher with an encyclopedic knowledge about food, the late James Beard was a champion of American cuisine. He helped educate and mentor generations of professional chefs and food enthusiasts, instilling in them the value of wholesome, healthful and delicious food. Today JBF continues in the same spirit by administering a number of diverse programs that include educational initiatives, food industry awards, scholarships for culinary students, publications, chef advocacy training and thought-leader convening. The Foundation maintains the historic James Beard House in New York City's Greenwich Village as a "performance place" for visiting chefs.

