Corporate Insight and J.D. Power Enter Strategic Alliance to Bring Peerless Digital Experience Research to the Healthcare Market

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence, and Corporate Insight, the leading provider of digital experience research to the healthcare industry, today announced a strategic alliance to bring deep healthcare industry data analysis and digital journey benchmarking to help health insurers enhance the member experience across web and mobile.

Drawing on Corporate Insight's nearly 30 years of competitive intelligence research in the digital experience and J.D. Power's deep consumer sentiment data analysis, the alliance will integrate J.D. Power's global approach of benchmarking healthcare consumer satisfaction and behaviors with Corporate Insight's digital experience benchmarking audits of firm rankings, weighted gap analysis and tailored, actionable recommendations.

Uniting J.D. Power and Corporate Insight capabilities will allow healthcare clients to holistically assess member sentiment and develop strategic investment roadmaps as the pandemic continues to transform the healthcare experience. With access to emerging trend analysis of digital journeys and consumer behavior, the alliance will help decision makers understand and anticipate members' needs amidst a rapidly growing and evolving industry.

"As the pandemic has pushed insurers to be more innovative in developing the digital member experience, Corporate Insight's partnership with J.D. Power offers a tremendous opportunity for healthcare institutions to improve their digital channels and expand usage on web and mobile apps," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "Our research shows that virtual care is one of the highest priority development areas, as members place strong importance on video conferencing and live chat on the web, as well as quick, pain-free self-service capabilities on the mobile app."

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading healthcare, insurance and financial services institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for nearly 30 years, Corporate Insight has been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Its best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

