Corporate Insight Announces Annual Digital Member Experience Awards in Health Plans, Highlighting the Rise of Virtual Care

"In 2020, health insurers made substantial investments in telemedicine, as the pandemic magnified members' remote healthcare needs," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "We expect to see ongoing and significant investments in this space, as insurers rapidly innovate and instill choices in their telehealth member journeys."

In the Virtual Care category, Anthem won a gold medal for a multi-platform approach, letting members chat, email or speak on video with health professionals. An easily findable tool directs members to the range of topics covered in each option, while Anthem's ever-present live chat feature helps members without directing them away from any page.

Due to the variance in network rates, top-performing health insurers provide self-directed educational tools for members on potential costs. Cigna earned a gold medal in the Cost Estimator category for its universally findable and completely integrated cost and locator tool, which lets members search by location, procedure, condition name, health professional or facility. Members can filter and sort results, with an option to view them on an interactive map.

The Coverage and Benefits category is rated as the most important element of the member desktop experience on Corporate Insight's proprietary member surveys. BCBS of South Carolina won a gold medal for its findable and centrally organized coverage and benefit information, with a member homepage section offering immediate deductible and out-of-pocket information, and a Benefits main menu tab featuring details on prior authorization, claim status, eligibility and benefits.

To read more about the Monitor Award winners, visit https://corporateinsight.com/health-plan-member-experience-awards-2020/

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading healthcare, insurance and financial services institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for nearly 30 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

Schedule a media interview: [email protected]

SOURCE Corporate Insight