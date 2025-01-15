Corporate Insight Announces Annual User Experience Awards in Asset Management, Highlighting Top Digital Experiences for Advisors

The annual Monitor Awards showcase digital trends and best practices in the Asset Management – Advisor space

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight (CI), the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced the release of its 2024 Monitor Awards in Asset Management - Advisor. Now in its 23rd year, the program recognizes digital innovation and best practices in the field of Asset Management, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals in recognition of significant advances in advisor user experience over the past year.

"This year's awards focus on digital features that help advisors conduct research and educate their clients," says Sam Fritsch, CI research manager for asset management and digital advice. "Whether that be robust fund profile pages, useful client education resources, or thought leadership hubs, the features in this report showcase ways firms can empower advisors on their digital platforms. We also saw five different firms earn gold medals, showing that best practice examples exist across the industry. Any firm seeking to become an overall leader can learn from the examples in this awards report."

This year's report examined five categories:

Product List Pages , where Fidelity wins the gold medal for offering data points across more categories than other highly rated firms. John Hancock takes silver, with a detailed product list page, while iShares earns bronze for its filtering capabilities and value-added features.





, where wins the gold medal for offering data points across more categories than other highly rated firms. takes silver, with a detailed product list page, while earns bronze for its filtering capabilities and value-added features. Fund Profile Pages , with John Hancock taking gold for offering comprehensive data and several value-added features on its fund profile pages. Columbia Threadneedle receives silver for detailed pages that incorporate extensive data points, and Franklin Templeton earns bronze for its overall robust profile pages.





, with taking gold for offering comprehensive data and several value-added features on its fund profile pages. receives silver for detailed pages that incorporate extensive data points, and earns bronze for its overall robust profile pages. Navigation and Information Architecture , where Franklin Templeton earns gold for its recently revamped main navigation. American Funds wins silver with its user-friendly navigation, and Fidelity takes bronze for a unique menu that optimizes site exploration.





, where earns gold for its recently revamped main navigation. wins silver with its user-friendly navigation, and takes bronze for a unique menu that optimizes site exploration. Client Education Resources , with BlackRock taking the gold medal for its robust client education resources, using a range of formats to explore various topics. Dimensional Fund Advisors earns a silver for an impressive resource lineup available on both the public and secure site, while MFS Investment Management takes bronze for extensive resources covering a range of topics.





, with taking the gold medal for its robust client education resources, using a range of formats to explore various topics. earns a silver for an impressive resource lineup available on both the public and secure site, while takes bronze for extensive resources covering a range of topics. Insights Pages, where American Funds earns gold for a well-organized thought leadership hub and robust filters. Vanguard wins silver with a centralized Our Insights hub and client-friendly individual commentary pages, and Janus Henderson takes bronze with a comprehensive Insights tab and contextual support across pages.

The Annual Awards Report also includes a Year In Review section to highlight the key trends across the asset management space in 2024.

"We saw firms focus on adding retirement planning and practice management resources in 2024, as well as new tools and calculators for other key life events," adds Fritsch. "Respondents to our advisor survey listed goal planning and life event planning as top areas of interest when it comes to practice management. These new resources and tools show that firms are doing more to support advisors in these key areas as they continue to focus on more holistic financial planning."

