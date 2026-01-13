Corporate Insight Names CareFirst, Anthem BCBS, UPMC Health Plan and Wellmark as Digital Experience Leaders in Healthcare

Tenth annual awards evaluate 24 leading health insurers across 120+ digital attributes spanning desktop and mobile member experiences

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight (CI), the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries, today announced the winners of its 10th annual Health Plan Monitor Awards. This year, the program recognizes digital innovation and best practices across five key categories: Desktop Digital Care Tools, Desktop Profile and Settings, Desktop Health and Wellness Resources, Mobile Coverage and Health Information, and Mobile Claims.

The Health Plan Monitor Awards evaluate the digital platforms of 24 leading health insurers.

Now in its tenth year, the awards program evaluated 24 leading health insurers using Corporate Insight's comprehensive Health Plan Experience Benchmark framework, which assesses functionality, design, navigation, and usability across over 120 attributes.

"This year's awards highlight digital features that empower members to navigate their healthcare journey with confidence," says Lauren Roncevic, Senior Director of Healthcare Research at Corporate Insight. "From intuitive provider search tools to comprehensive mobile coverage, winning firms demonstrate how thoughtful digital design can meaningfully improve member experience and support informed healthcare decision-making."

Key Findings and Award Winners

Desktop Digital Care Tools

CareFirst earns the gold medal for its comprehensive Sapphire Digital care and cost tool, which provides detailed breakdowns showing members their plan balances with and without procedures to support informed financial decisions. The firm also offers robust telehealth services through CloseKnit and its nurse line.

Aetna receives silver for its in-house provider locator tool that features predictive search, guided category searches, and Popular Searches options. BCBS of Michigan, Independence Blue Cross, and UnitedHealthcare share bronze recognition for their provider search and cost estimator tools.

Desktop Profile and Settings

Anthem BCBS takes gold with its dedicated Care Team page that allows provider addition and removal, dependent care team viewing, and comprehensive communication customization options. Florida Blue earns silver for helpful settings, strong profile details, and standout security options. Kaiser Permanente receives bronze for excellent communication management and notable privacy preferences.

Desktop Health and Wellness Resources

UPMC Health Plan wins gold for its intuitive Living Well platform, featuring visually appealing health trackers and extensive educational resources. Mass General Brigham Health Plan takes silver for its Personify Health platform that enables goal-setting and task completion to earn rewards. Aetna earns bronze for comprehensive wellness resources across multiple platforms.

Mobile Coverage and Health Information

Wellmark captures gold for outstanding mobile coverage presentation, including robust ID card display and functionality, WebMD-powered personal health records with visualizations, and progress meters tracking plan balances. Anthem BCBS and Horizon Blue share silver recognition with detailed progress meters and plan details, while Independence Blue Cross receives bronze for its plan usage information and ID card capabilities.

Mobile Claims

CareFirst wins gold for excellent claim data depth with multiple sorting options, comprehensive EOB details with clear language, and a well-designed claim submission process featuring progress meters and educational details. Anthem BCBS earns silver for strong claim data range and visually organized EOB design. UnitedHealthcare and Wellmark share bronze honors with extensive claim histories in both apps.

