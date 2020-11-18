Corporate Insight to Begin Tracking Financial Services Industry Disruptors with Launch of Fintech Research Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services industry, today announced the release of its new Fintech Research Services. The research services will track and analyze fintechs, startups and innovation-oriented firms as they launch new products, services, experiences and business models to meet the changing needs and expectations of today's consumers.

On an ongoing basis, Fintech Research Services will evaluate:

Validity of new firms' and services' value propositions

Authenticated digital client experience

Potential impact on existing industry players and the competitive landscape

Fintech Research Services will focus on consumer finance innovations from cutting-edge investing, consumer banking and payment firms in order to identify best practices and assess strategies and offerings that are likely to gain traction. Using authenticated experiences, Fintech Research Services will offer deep dives into the user experience provided by disruptors, revealing a rich assessment of their offerings.

"While tracking the digital capabilities of fintechs is important, it is also vital to understand the strategy and positioning being used by these innovators to gain a foothold in their respective industries," said Michael Ellison, president of Corporate Insight. "Our new Fintech Research Services will provide an unbiased view of the client experience at fintech firms and show how the customer journey evolves over time as these nimble firms bring compelling strategies, products and digital platform experiences to market."

Fintech Research Services will cover over 25 of the industry's most innovative start-ups determined through a mix of market share, technological innovation, and client input. The domestic and international coverage set will constantly evolve as firms enter and exit the financial services space.

For more on Fintech Research Services: https://corporateinsight.com/fintech-research-services/

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial and health institutions. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 25 years, we have been the trusted partner to corporations seeking to improve their digital capabilities and user experience. Our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps corporations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

