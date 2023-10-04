Corporate Leadership Training Market to grow by USD 21.80 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Inc. and City and Guilds Group, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate leadership training market is estimated to grow by USD 21.80 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.08%. The corporate leadership training market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer corporate leadership training market are Allen Communication Learning Services, Articulate Global Inc., BTS Group AB, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., Future London Academy Ltd., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Leadership Training Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Allen Communication Learning Services - The company offers corporate leadership training for retail and software industries.

Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers corporate leadership training courses such as Articulate 360.

City and Guilds Group - The company offers corporate leadership training for individuals and organizations.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing spending of multinational corporations on management training programs in the region is one of the key drivers for market growth. For instance, where leadership development is a priority, countries in the region increased spending significantly on training programs. In addition, the growing complexity of enterprises and the increasing number of multinational corporations in the region could also be factors leading to market growth. It is known that North America , especially the US, was one of the first to adopt new technologies. The emergence of online learning with innovative formats such as gamification and simulation learning will boost growth in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Long duration of leadership training programs

Long duration of leadership training programs Key Trend - Emergence of gamification in corporate training

- Emergence of gamification in corporate training Major Challenges - Cyber threats and security issues associated with online training

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Companies with significant staff numbers, high levels of revenues, and operations in many places are often referred to as large enterprises. Due to the frequent existence of complex organizational structures and hierarchies, large companies require effective leadership at various levels. Therefore, in large businesses, there is a high level of investment in training programs for leaders and managers to enhance their skills and abilities. As large companies realize the importance of preparing future leaders and ensuring a smooth transition of key roles within the organization, the need for leadership training programs in a company is growing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Corporate Leadership Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

