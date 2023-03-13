Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market, 2027 - Growing Demand for Blended Learning and Adoption of Cloud-Based Corporate LMS

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Software and Technology, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Telecommunications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate LMS market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 8.1 billion in 2022 to USD 21.1billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the corporate LMS market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The need to integrate interactive and personalized training environments for employees to increase the productivity, growing demand for eLearning solutions and platform in lieu of the pandemic are some factors which are driving the corporate LMS market growth.

However, the lack of enterprises to convert the existing training content into microcontent and shortage of skilled workforce to articulate business operations are expected to hinder the market growth.

By offering, solutions segment accounts for a larger market size during the forecasted period

The corporate LMS market has been segmented into standalone solution and integrated solution. Owing to the low entry cost in the LMS market, the number of solution providers has increased considerably in the past few years. LMS can work as a standalone solution and is used by several clients as a standalone learning management platform.

However, in several other organizations, the learning suite works as an integrated system that comprises other training solutions, such as employee onboarding and compliance solutions. LMS providers compete to increase their market coverage and expand their presence in newer markets.

Companies such as D2L, Instructure, and Paycor, provide LMS solutions to clients to help them reap the benefits of LMS. These solutions help educational constituents cooperate using a single online learning platform. They further help manage content and facilitate the integration of all constituents in the learning life cycle.

Companies such as Absorb Software, SAP, LearnUpon, Docebo, Cornerstone OnDemand, Blackboard, and Instructure are some of the key corporate LMS solution vendors.

By deployment mode, cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

The adoption rate of cloud deployed LMS for training and development processes is growing rapidly among corporates. As organizations are focusing on planning cost-effective training programs, businesses are leveraging the economies of scale provided through the adoption of cloud technology.

This deployment type is easy-to-implement and easily addresses integration and customization challenges. Enterprises deploy hosted services to improve centralization, enhance flexibility, enable data collaboration, and reduce data loss during transit.

Cloud corporate LMS providers are actively delivering continuous innovations with security as the priority. SumTotal Systems, Docebo, TalentLMS, and ExpertusONE are some vendors who provide cloud based corporate LMS. The global market for cloud based corporate LMS solutions is expected to grow at a substantially high rate in the coming years.

By organization size, large enterprises to grow at the highest market size during the forecasted period

With eLearning being adopted aggressively, large enterprises are increasingly implementing LMS solutions. The rising cloud adoption, too, has encouraged the growing use of and demand for cloud based LMS solutions among large enterprises.

Corporate LMS not only helps in providing a shared training platform but also streamlines the process of assessment across all branches in a large enterprise. This offers a consolidated contact system for managing learners' information and learning progress reports.

Furthermore, corporate LMS incorporates real-time guidelines and lessons that help employees work more efficiently. The corporate LMS market for large enterprises is experiencing significant growth, with organizations implementing BYOD policies at their offices. These developments are positively welcomed and highly acknowledged by large enterprises to enrich their learning strategies.

Premium Insights

Growing Demand for Blended Learning and Adoption of Cloud-Based Corporate Learning Management System Solutions to Drive Market

Solutions Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Cloud Segment to Hold Larger Market Size During Forecast Period

Software and Technology Segment to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

North America to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand for Advanced Lms Solutions to Effectively Manage Learning Content

Growing Need for Skill-Based and Objective-Driven Training to Boost Employee Performance

Need to Integrate Interactive and Personalized Training Environments

Restraints

Lack of Performance Monitoring and Measuring Roi

Reluctance of Enterprises to Convert Existing Training Content into Microcontent

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Virtual Online Training due to COVID-19

Incorporation of Advanced Technologies for Better Training Environment

Challenges

Lack of Lms Solutions with Multi-Language Support

Shortage of Skilled Workforce to Articulate Business Operations

Dearth of Momentum and Communication Among Employees

Technology Analysis

Ai/Ml and Corporate Learning Management System

Data Analytics and Corporate Learning Management System

Cloud Computing and Corporate Learning Management System

Metaverse and Corporate Learning Management System

Ar/Vr and Corporate Learning Management System

Regulatory Implications

Aviation Industry Computer-Based Training (Cbt) Committee (Aicc)

Learning Tools Interoperability (Lti)

Shareable Content Object Reference Model (Scorm)

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Value Chain

Corporate Lms Solution Providers

Service Providers

System Integrators

Ecommerce Marketplace

End-users

Use Cases

Use Case 1: Edume Helped Uber Reduce Onboarding Time of Partner Drivers

Use Case 2: Ispring Helped Unichem Laboratories Complete Its Compliance Training for Over 3,200 Employees

Use Case 3: Paycor Helped Dolphin Hotel Management Improve Hiring Experience for Managers and Candidates

Use Case 4: Paradiso Solutions Helped Croma Automate Employee Training for Exceptional Customer Service

Company Profiles

Key Players

Cornerstone Ondemand

Blackboard

Instructure

Sap

Docebo

Adobe

D2L

Paylocity

Paycor

Absorb Software

Zoho

Learnupon

Ispring Solutions

Proprofs

Other Key Players

Paradiso Solutions

Brainier

Crossknowledge

Epignosis

Expertusone

Trakstar

Axonify

Thinkific

Bigtincan

Neovation

Knowledge Anywhere

Itacit

Skyllful

Disprz

Rippling

Trainual

Tovuti

Edume

