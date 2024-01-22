Corporate Partner Richard Holbrook Returns to Crowell & Moring

News provided by

Crowell & Moring LLP

22 Jan, 2024, 11:46 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Holbrook has rejoined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Corporate Group, where he brings over 25 years of experience.

Holbrook advises clients on M&A, joint ventures, investments, cryptocurrency and investment fund related matters. He has particular experience on cross-border matters, including representing clients on both outbound and inbound matters from the United States.

Continue Reading
Crowell & Moring partner Richard Holbrook
Crowell & Moring partner Richard Holbrook

"We are delighted to have Richard rejoin Crowell. Beyond Richard's well-rounded transactional and counseling experience, we believe his experience and perspective as general counsel and chief legal officer of a cutting edge technology company will be useful to our clients," said Samuel E. Feigin, chair of the firm's Corporate Group. "He is extremely versatile, having developed proficiency in many corporate areas over the arc of his career."

Holbrook originally joined the firm in 2004 and served as a partner in Crowell's Corporate group until 2022, when he joined one of the firm's cutting-edge technology clients as general counsel and chief legal officer. 

"Having spent almost two decades in the Crowell & Moring Corporate Group, I am keenly aware of its sterling reputation in delivering superb client service to the most sophisticated clients with respect to their most critical deals, challenges and opportunities," Holbrook said. "The phenomenal combination of colleagues and clients is what drew me back to Crowell."

Prior to his 18 years at Crowell, Holbrook clerked for the Honorable Emilio M. Garza on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Holbrook earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

About Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and corporate and transactional issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service as well as its programs and initiatives to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.  

Media Contact:
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Crowell & Moring LLP

Also from this source

Energy Regulatory Lawyer Ruta Kalvaitis Skučas Joins Crowell & Moring

Energy Regulatory Lawyer Ruta Kalvaitis Skučas Joins Crowell & Moring

Ruta Kalvaitis Skučas has joined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Practice Group. She brings...
Respected Healthcare Regulatory and Privacy and Cybersecurity Team Joins Crowell

Respected Healthcare Regulatory and Privacy and Cybersecurity Team Joins Crowell

Linda Malek, Jason Johnson and Blaze Waleski are joining Crowell & Moring's Health Care and Privacy and Cybersecurity groups and will be based in the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.