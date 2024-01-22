Corporate Partner Richard Holbrook Returns to Crowell & Moring

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Holbrook has rejoined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's Corporate Group, where he brings over 25 years of experience.

Holbrook advises clients on M&A, joint ventures, investments, cryptocurrency and investment fund related matters. He has particular experience on cross-border matters, including representing clients on both outbound and inbound matters from the United States.

Crowell & Moring partner Richard Holbrook

"We are delighted to have Richard rejoin Crowell. Beyond Richard's well-rounded transactional and counseling experience, we believe his experience and perspective as general counsel and chief legal officer of a cutting edge technology company will be useful to our clients," said Samuel E. Feigin, chair of the firm's Corporate Group. "He is extremely versatile, having developed proficiency in many corporate areas over the arc of his career."

Holbrook originally joined the firm in 2004 and served as a partner in Crowell's Corporate group until 2022, when he joined one of the firm's cutting-edge technology clients as general counsel and chief legal officer.

"Having spent almost two decades in the Crowell & Moring Corporate Group, I am keenly aware of its sterling reputation in delivering superb client service to the most sophisticated clients with respect to their most critical deals, challenges and opportunities," Holbrook said. "The phenomenal combination of colleagues and clients is what drew me back to Crowell."

Prior to his 18 years at Crowell, Holbrook clerked for the Honorable Emilio M. Garza on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Holbrook earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

