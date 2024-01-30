Corporate Plastic Power: Latest Upgraded Points Survey Examines How Employees Actually Use Their Company Credit Cards

News provided by

Upgraded Points LLC

30 Jan, 2024, 08:32 ET

62% of Company Cardholders Have Heard of Instances Where Company Expense Cards Were Misused for Non-Business Activities Within Their Organization — 18% Say This Is Commonplace. 

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points recently revealed its latest research findings with a fascinating glimpse into the topic of employees' use of company-issued credit cards. The study identifies the role, usage, and challenges these cards present in a modern workplace.

Continue Reading
The Use of Company Credit Cards vs Personal Credit Cards
The Use of Company Credit Cards vs Personal Credit Cards
Company Credit Card Misuse
Company Credit Card Misuse

"Our mission was to shed light on how these cards are used, and sometimes, misused," shared Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We hope this information opens a conversation about the use of company cards in general, ultimately leading to a deeper understanding of their role in corporate finance."

Study Methodology

Upgraded Points surveyed 500 American employees with company-issued credit cards during a week in December 2023. The survey explored card users' purchasing habits, security measures, and personal card usage and asked questions about corporate card misuse.

Top Corporate Card Expenses

The study began with the types of purchases most commonly charged and the security measures in place.

  • Travel Expenses (65%): Travel expenses, including transportation and lodging on business trips, topped the list of most frequently charged items on corporate cards.
  • Meals and Entertainment (56%): Following closely, corporate cardholders often charged cards for meals and entertaining clients.
  • Office Equipment and Technology (55%): Office essentials and tech purchases ranked a solid third.
  • Recurring Expenses (54%): Everyday tools such as software subscriptions were also frequently charged.

In-Place Security Measures and Guidelines

  • Receipt Submission: A majority (82%) of companies require receipt submission when employees use their corporate cards. Most (53%) solely require it for large or recurring purchases. A mere 29% always require approval before purchases are made. 
  • Spending Limits: 57% of employers enforce spending limits to monitor daily cash usage.
  • Transaction Alerts: Nearly half of companies set transaction alerts for corporate card activity (48%).
  • 2-Factor Authentication: Only one-third of companies (34%) require their employees to use 2-factor authentication for business-related purchases.

While over a quarter of respondents (27%) reported using their company card for personal expenses, blurring the lines between personal and professional spending, there is a stark contrast between personal and corporate card usage. On average, employees reported a monthly corporate credit card bill of $6,506, significantly higher than the reported average of $2,347 for personal credit card statements. 

But the study also revealed that 1 in 5 Americans frequently used their personal funds for work-related expenses, while an additional one-third (33%) occasionally do so. This blurring of personal and professional spending lines might be attributed to the often-cumbersome funding-approval processes in place at many organizations. 

Card Misuse: Some Surprising Results

Other major reveals from the study include:

  • 20% of corporate cardholders were unsure about reward management, while 10% indicated a case dependency, leading to employee concerns about how to use corporate card rewards.
  • 49% acknowledged colleagues facing repercussions when misuse was discovered.
  • Surprisingly, 20% admitted discomfort in reporting company card misuse to a superior.

The Path Forward: Education and Transparency

The study highlights the need for clearer guidelines, better training, and an improved understanding of company credit card use. 30% of company card holders have not received specific training and guidelines on the appropriate use of their company cards. Misuse can often be as simple as a genuine misunderstanding of policies. However, as corporate card usage becomes increasingly prevalent, investing in clear training and guidance will help prevent it altogether.

To see all the questions asked and the results, along with helpful graphs and charts, please visit the complete study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact: 

Alex Miller, Founder
1-214-646-8866
[email protected] 

SOURCE Upgraded Points LLC

Also from this source

New Upgraded Points Survey Exposes How Reliant Americans Are on Their Credit Cards

New Upgraded Points Survey Exposes How Reliant Americans Are on Their Credit Cards

The average American puts 48% of their purchases on a credit card. Due to rising inflation and increased prices, a new survey by Upgraded Points is...
Upgraded Points Study Reveals Best and Worst U.S. International Airports for Holiday Travel Hustle

Upgraded Points Study Reveals Best and Worst U.S. International Airports for Holiday Travel Hustle

As global wanderlust begins with the arrival of the holidays, a new study by Upgraded Points helps guide international travelers seeking to navigate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.