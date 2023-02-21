Corporate Social Responsibility of Telcos 2022: Featuring China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Verizon & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corporate Social Responsibility of Telcos" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report sets out to answer the following questions:

What are Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policies and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

How do they impact telcos?

What are the main CSR trends at select main telcos?

Who is involved in CSR at select main telcos?

What specific SDG goals the select main telcos follow?

Key Topics Covered:





0. UN's Sustainable Development Goals

0.1. The mobile industry, first sector to commit to SDGs

0.2. Responsible investment

1. Select Telcos' CSR Targets

1.1. China Mobile

1.2. Deutsche Telekom

1.3. Elisa

1.4. KPN

1.5. Orange

1.6. Telefonica

1.7. Telecom Italia

1.8. Verizon

1.9. Vodafone

2. SDG 4: Quality Education

2.1. Telefonica

2.2. Vodafone

3. SDG 5: Gender Equality

3.1. DT

3.2. Telefonica

3.3. Vodafone

4. SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure

4.1. China Mobile

4.2. Deutsche Telekom

4.3. Elisa

4.4. KPN

4.5. Orange

4.6. Verizon

4.7. Vodafone

5. SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production

5.1. China Mobile

5.2. Deutsche Telekom

5.3. Elisa

5.4. KPN

5.5. Orange

5.6. Telefonica

5.7. Telecom Italia

5.8. Verizon

6. SDG 13: SDG 13: Climate Action

6.1. China Mobile

6.2. Deutsche Telekom

6.3. Elisa

6.4. KPN

6.5. Orange

6.6. Telefonica

6.7. Telecom Italia

6.8. Verizon

6.9. Vodafone

7. SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

7.1. Orange

7.2. Telefonica

8. SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

8.1. Orange

8.2. Telefonica

Companies Mentioned

China Mobile

Deutsche Telekom

Elisa

KPN

Orange

Telefonica

Telecom Italia

Verizon

Vodafone

