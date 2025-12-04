Corporate Technologies Acquires Cloud Compliance Solutions, LLC and Expands Cloud Capabilities With Cloud Advantage

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies announced the acquisition of Cloud Compliance Solutions, LLC, a premier provider of cloud and virtual desktop solutions for the SMB market. This acquisition expands Corporate Technologies' footprint into the Cleveland and Miami/Florida service market, bringing the company to 20 managed IT service locations nationwide.

Channel Partners MSP 2025 Winner - Corporate Technologies

The addition of Cloud Compliance Solutions, LLC strengthens Corporate Technologies' cloud portfolio at a time when businesses are rapidly adopting hosted desktops, remote-work infrastructure and compliance-ready cloud environments. The cloud and virtual desktop technologies from Cloud Compliance Solutions, LLC will be unified into Cloud Advantage, a new Corporate Technologies offering that delivers cloud desktops, hosted environments and all-inclusive cloud solutions under one monthly price.

Customers of Cloud Compliance Solutions, LLC will continue receiving uninterrupted service while gaining access to Corporate Technologies' national support team of more than 140 engineers and technicians.

Jim Griffith, CEO of Corporate Technologies, said:

"Cloud Advantage expands our ability to deliver secure and scalable cloud solutions as our clients' needs evolve. Cloud Compliance Solutions, LLC brings proven technology and expertise that align perfectly with our national service model. This acquisition also creates new opportunities for our technical teams to grow and support customers with expanded capabilities."

Kelley Allen, Founder of Cloud Compliance Solutions, LLC, added:

"Corporate Technologies is the right organization to take what we've built to the next level. Our customers will benefit immediately from expanded engineering resources, broader support and a stronger cloud environment."

About Corporate Technologies

Corporate Technologies is a national managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving small and midsize businesses across 20 U.S. markets. Backed by more than 140 engineers and technicians, Corporate Technologies delivers comprehensive IT services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity protection and strategic technology guidance that help businesses operate securely and efficiently.

