Corporate Technologies Launches "Total Advantage®" -- Unlimited IT Support for One Predictable Monthly Fee

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Technologies, a nationwide Managed IT and Cybersecurity provider serving businesses across 16 states, has announced the launch of Total Advantage®, a new managed IT plan designed to eliminate unpredictable IT expenses and provide unlimited remote and onsite support under one flat monthly rate.

Total Advantage® represents a major step forward in how small and midsize businesses consume IT support. Instead of paying hourly or per-incident fees, clients now receive unlimited 24/7 help desk assistance, proactive monitoring, and on-site support — all with one simple, predictable invoice.

"Businesses shouldn't have to choose between fast support and budget control," said Jim Griffith, CEO at Corporate Technologies. "Total Advantage® gives them both, unlimited coverage and peace of mind without hidden costs or approval delays."

Designed for Businesses That Demand Predictability

Total Advantage® was built for organizations frustrated by variable IT bills, frequent outages, and long approval chains. With this plan, Corporate Technologies offers:

Unlimited remote and onsite IT support – available 24/7 from certified technicians

– available 24/7 from certified technicians Proactive monitoring and advanced threat protection – preventing issues before they disrupt operations

– preventing issues before they disrupt operations Monthly IT health checks and continuous system optimization

and continuous system optimization A 60-day money-back guarantee — full refund if satisfaction goals aren't met (projects excluded)

— full refund if satisfaction goals aren't met (projects excluded) One flat monthly invoice — no surprise charges, travel fees, or hidden costs

This new offering fits seamlessly into Corporate Technologies' broader managed service portfolio, Help Desk Connect™, Secure Advantage®, and Technology Advantage™, each tailored to a business's growth stage and risk tolerance.

Simplifying IT. Strengthening Businesses.

For growing organizations, downtime means lost productivity, missed opportunities, and eroded trust. Total Advantage® ensures consistent uptime and predictable costs, allowing business leaders to plan confidently and focus on strategy rather than firefighting IT issues.

Total Advantage® is ideal for:

Companies that require frequent onsite or crisis support

Businesses expanding across multiple locations

Teams that value flat-rate billing and guaranteed service response times

Organizations transitioning from reactive to proactive IT management

Availability

Total Advantage® is now available nationwide through Corporate Technologies. Existing clients may qualify for free installation and a seamless transition from their current plan.

To learn more or request a personalized cost-savings simulation, visit https://gocorptech.com/managed-it-packages/total-advantage/.

About Corporate Technologies

Corporate Technologies is a nationally recognized Managed IT and Cybersecurity provider helping small and mid-sized businesses thrive with reliable, secure, and strategic technology solutions. With offices across 16 states and over 40 years of experience, CT delivers comprehensive IT support, cloud services, and cybersecurity through its suite of solutions: Help Desk Connect™, Secure Advantage®, Technology Advantage™, and Total Advantage®.

Learn more at https://gocorptech.com or follow @go.corptech on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Official Press Release: https://gocorptech.com/resources/press-releases/total-advantage-launch/

