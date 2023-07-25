Corporate Wellness Market size in the US to grow by USD 6.12 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate wellness market size in the US is forecast to increase by USD 6.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.38%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs, the need for improved employee productivity, and recent developments in corporate wellness solutions in the US. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Wellness Market in US 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aduro LLC, Alphabet Inc., ComPsych Corp., Exos Works Inc., Interactive Health System LLC, Kinema Fitness, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Link Group, Marino Wellness LLC, Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Prepaid Technologies Company Inc., Privia Health Group Inc., Sodexo SA, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, United HealthCare Services Inc., Virgin Pulse Inc., Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., Wellsource Inc., and WellSteps.com LLC.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by application (Health assessments and screenings, Nutrition and fitness, Stress management, and Others), and product type (SMEs and large organizations).

The market share growth by the health assessments and screenings segment will be significant during the forecast period. Health assessment is a crucial component of corporate wellness programs, conducted by providers to understand an employee's current health status, medical history, and specific needs related to their health conditions. The assessment includes evaluating workplace wellness programs, physical environment, and organization policies, and conducting employee surveys to identify health behaviors, concerns, and interests. Identified health risk factors during health checks include smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high blood glucose. Employee health screenings can also boost employee morale by showing the employer's commitment to their well-being. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment and the corporate wellness market in the US during the forecast period.

Key Corporate Wellness Market Driver in US

The increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs is the major factor notably driving market growth. Organizations provide healthcare benefits to employees, including prescription drug subsidies, health insurance, and premium compensation, to enhance their health and productivity. Rising medical costs due to chronic illnesses and obesity have led to increased expenses and reduced work productivity. To address these issues, organizations are implementing corporate wellness programs to encourage healthy habits and prevent chronic diseases and obesity. These programs use stress mapping techniques to identify stress triggers in the workplace and take appropriate actions to reduce stress levels. Such health benefits and initiatives are expected to drive the corporate wellness market in the US during the forecast period.

Significant Corporate Wellness Market Trends in US

The adoption of wearable technology is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Wearable technology is an emerging trend in corporate wellness, allowing employers to track employees' vital signs, fitness levels, location, and emotions. Devices like Fitbit Blaze smart fitness watches are increasingly adopted by employees during corporate wellness programs due to their advantages, such as GPS, heart rate monitoring, smart notifications, and lateral distance tracking. These devices contribute to the success of corporate wellness programs by improving employees' health outcomes and motivating them to achieve better results. As wearable technology gains popularity in measuring and enhancing employees' health, it is expected to drive the growth of the U.S. Corporate Wellness Market during the forecast period.

Major Corporate Wellness Market Challenge in US

The poor engagement level among employees is one of the key challenges impeding market growth. Poor employee engagement levels and lack of motivation can pose a threat to the corporate wellness market in the US. It is essential to gather employee feedback before implementing a corporate wellness program to understand their needs and interests. Without such feedback mechanisms, employers may be unaware of their employees' preferences, leading to poor program outcomes. The lack of employee participation can be attributed to reasons like a lack of desire to spend time on wellness activities, insufficient employer support, work pressure, inconvenient timings, and a poor understanding of the program's purpose and goals. These factors will significantly hinder the U.S. Corporate Wellness Market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Corporate Wellness Market In US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate wellness market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the corporate wellness market in US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the corporate wellness market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the corporate wellness market in US vendors

Corporate Wellness Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.09 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aduro LLC, Alphabet Inc., ComPsych Corp., Exos Works Inc., Interactive Health System LLC, Kinema Fitness, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Link Group, Marino Wellness LLC, Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Prepaid Technologies Company Inc., Privia Health Group Inc., Sodexo SA, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, United HealthCare Services Inc., Virgin Pulse Inc., Vitality Group LLC, WebMD Health Services Group Inc., Wellsource Inc., and WellSteps.com LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

