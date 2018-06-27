Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges a Company CEO to Call Them About Rewards If Their Competitor Is Ignoring US Anti-Dumping Import Laws and Sneaking Chinese Products Into the USA

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you are the president or manager of a company that is trying to play by the rules when it comes to US Anti-Dumping laws regarding imports and your US-based competitor or competitors are not playing by the rules when it comes to Chinese-made imported products, please call us at 866-714-6466 and let's have a chat about rewards. The rewards could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. The reward could also be your competitor looks like a schmuck after the news media gets done with them.

Made In China Corporate Whistleblower Center

"What we are specifically talking about are US companies assisting Chinese exporters dump their low- cost products in the United States in violation of US Anti-Dumping laws--up to and including not paying tariffs or fees. As it turns out many companies are not abiding by US Anti-Dumping Laws related to Chinese exports. We want to punish companies violating US Anti-Dumping import laws." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is also extremely concerned some Chinese companies are using Mexican or Canadian companies as fronts to take advantage of NAFTA.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is focused on the following types of Chinese Products that are subject to US Anti-Dumping Laws:

Aluminum

Steel

Forest Products (Such as Cedar)

Food Products

Electronics

Furniture

Auto Parts

Tires

Building Products

Medical Equipment

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If your company is unable to compete because your US-based competitors are cheating on Anti-Dumping laws with a Chinese company or companies, please call us at 866-714-6466. If you have enough proof, we may be able to stop the behavior on our own -without your company getting directly involved. However, we will need to see the proof and it must be easy to see the violation. A company that cheats on US Anti-Dumping import laws is not only hurting their US competitors - they are also costing US workers their jobs. We want to help put an end to companies cheating with cheap Chinese made imports." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company or individual to come to come clean about their involvement in a scheme to avoid hefty tariffs on products that are subject to US Anti-Dumping Laws or Regulations. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it's sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information.

"There is so much money in exposing companies ripping off the US government or cheating on imports, the enterprise could be a Fortune 500 Company." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging their information and they will provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a potential whistleblower can contact the Corporate Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For attribution please refer to the January 2018 Department of Justice press release:

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/bassett-mirror-company-agrees-pay-105-million-settle-false-claims-act-allegations-relating.

