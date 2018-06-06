Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges A Drug Company Executive to Call Them About Whistleblower Rewards If their Employer Has Not Informed Consumers About Potentially Lethal Side Effects

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center is saying, "If you are an executive for pharmaceutical company and you can prove one of your employer's drug products are killing or severely injuring consumers and your employer is hiding this information from the FDA or the general public-please call us at 866-714-6466 and let's have a conversation about whistleblower rewards that could allow the executive or manager to remain anonymous. These types of rewards could involve millions of dollars as we would like to discuss anytime." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The types of pharmaceutical or medical product executives the Corporate Whistleblower Center would like to hear from have the following types of specific information:

The pharmaceutical company knows of a severe-deadly side effect related to one of their new drug products and they are concealing this information from the FDA or consumers.

The pharmaceutical company is involved in a nationwide effort to bribe medical doctors to over-prescribe their drug products in violation of the Stark Anti-Kickback laws

A medical device company has introduced a new type of medical device that is either killing or severely injuring consumers with no notification to the FDA and no public notification to consumers.

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If a drug or medical device company executive/whistleblower had made us aware of the severe side effects of the drug Trasylol, or medical products such as trans-vaginal mesh or all metal hip implants we could have made a person like this-tens of millions of dollars. If you work for a pharmaceutical or medical products company any you can prove your employer is hiding information related to severe of fatal side effects, please call us at 866-714-6466 for a discussion about potential rewards for this type of information. Be a hero and get rich. Why sit on a winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might be worth?" http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the SEC first if have information about a publicly traded company CEO or CFO lying to their shareholders. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go directly to the SEC or government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information either. Any type of public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy the prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a corporation to come clean about lying to their shareholders. Call us first at 866-714-6466 and if we think you have enough information we will help you get to some of the nation's top whistleblower attorneys."

The Corporate Whistleblower is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they can assist a potential securities fraud whistleblower package their information provided the information is sufficient they will provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a potential whistleblower in any state can contact the Corporate Whistleblower anytime at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com.

Special Note: "If you add up all the potential revenue that could be obtained by exposing companies for overcharging the federal government along with SEC securities fraud rewards the organized effort could be a Fortune 500 Company." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For attribution please refer to the July 2017 Securities and Exchange Commission press release: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-134.

