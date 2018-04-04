Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Employee of a Company That Is Misusing Their Government Voyager Credit Card to Call About Rewards if the Overbilling or Fraud Exceeds $500K

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Employees of contractors that work for the US Postal Service or any other federal agency that have access to the "Voyager Credit Card" and abuse it or incur charges unrelated to their government contract work are urged to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if the overbilling or unauthorized charges exceed $500,000. Does anyone really think the federal government monitors contractors with federal credit cards? A whistleblower who provided this exact type of information is expected to receive about $150,000 for information regarding this exact type of information as we would like to discuss anytime." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Government Contractors

In March 2018 the Department of Justice announced a trucking company agreed to pay $1,025,000 to resolve allegations under the False Claims Act that they overcharged the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on contracts to transport mail. As a background the USPS contracts with trucking companies to transport mail throughout the United States. On some contracts, USPS had provided trucking contractors with credit cards, known as Voyager Cards, to pay for fuel. This settlement resolves allegations the trucking company misused their government Voyager Cards to purchase fuel on contracts that did not allow for their use, resulting in inflated charges in violation of the False Claims Act. In this instance the whistleblower is a former employee of the company.

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are appealing to an employee who has eyewitness proof their employer is constantly overbilling the federal government-provided the wrongdoing is substantial. In the instance we provided with the trucking company whistleblower should receive about $100,000 after attorney's fees.

"However, if you work for a big defense contractor, a transportation company, an environmental clean- up firm or a security firm of any type and you can prove your employer is routinely ripping off the federal government please call us at 866-714-6466 and let's explore the reward potential of your information. To be worthwhile the wrongdoing-overbilling should be at least $500,000. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might be worth?" http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you want to become a whistleblower: The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information either. Any type of public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy the prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a government contractor or individual to come clean about overbilling the federal government, by failing to abide by the terms of contract with the federal government or by falsely claiming to be a minority, woman or veteran owned business."

The Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize there are high quality whistleblowers in every state, including California, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, or Alaska.

The Corporate Whistleblower is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they assist a potential whistleblower with packaging their information and they will provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a potential whistleblower in any state can contact the Corporate Whistleblower anytime at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

For attribution please refer to the March 2018 Department of Justice press release regarding this matter. https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/beam-bros-trucking-inc-and-its-principals-agree-settle-civil-false-claims-act-allegations.

