Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges an Insider to Call Them About Possibly Substantial Rewards If They Can Prove A REIT CEO or EB-5 Developer Is Lying to The Street or Investors About Performance

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging an insider with proof a Real Estate Investment Trust or the president or a real estate development company who is lying to investors about performance or liabilities in order to artificially inflate the reputation of the company to call us anytime at 866-714-6466.

"In the instance of EB-5 Visa real estate developers we are extremely interested in hearing from employees if they can prove their employer is raising new money to pay off old debt or if they are bribing middlemen. In these types of situations, the whistleblower rewards can be substantial as we would like to discuss. We are pretty certain this type of activity is widespread-especially among EB-5 real estate developers." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The types of Real Estate Investment Trust or EB-5 Visa potential whistleblowers the Corporate Whistleblower Center would like to talk to include:

A Real Estate Investment Trust insider that has proof upper management is cooking the books with respect to commercial/retail space or residential rental units being absorbed-when in fact the space is still vacant, or it was rented with a huge bonus that will diminish the return to investors.

An EB-5 real estate development employee that knows their executive team is bribing Chinese nationals to promote the number of Chinese investors.

An EB-5 real estate development insider with proof a developer is raising money for a new multi-million-dollar project when in reality-the money raised is going to retire old debt or being used so the developer can live large.

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "If you possess this type of information please call us at 866-714-6466 and let's have a confidential conversation about how much your information could be worth. It could be millions as we would like to discuss. Why sit on a winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?" http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the SEC first if have information about REIT or EB-5 developer lying to their investors. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information either. Any type of public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy the prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a REIT or EB-5 Visa regional center to come clean about cheating their investors, brokers raising money for an unregistered security, or about creative accounting. Call us first at 866-714-6466 and if we think you have enough information we will help you get to some of the nation's top whistleblower attorneys.

"Developing and partnering with people who blow the whistle on companies overbilling the federal government and or publicly traded companies fleecing investors could create more reward revenue than many Fortune 500 companies make each year if you are a wealthy investor who wants to make a statement," says the Corporate Whistleblower Center.

The Corporate Whistleblower is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they can assist a potential securities fraud whistleblower package their information provided the information is sufficient they will provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, a potential whistleblower in any state can contact the Corporate Whistleblower anytime at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com.

For attribution please refer to the July 2017 Securities and Exchange Commission press release: https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-134.

