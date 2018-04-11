Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges Employees with Proof Their Employer is Making Defective Equipment for the Defense Department to Call About Potentially Multi-Million Dollar Rewards

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "In our opinion there is nothing more disgusting than a defense contractor supplying the US Military or federal agencies with defective equipment or equipment that does not work. If you work for a company that is producing defective equipment for the military or any federal agency and or if the product does not work-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and allow us to explain the federal whistleblower reward program to you. In many to most instances the reward potential will be enough to retire. Recently a whistleblower received about $5.8 million dollars for this type of information." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

As a background, in March of 2018 the Department of Justice announced that the maker of bullet proof vests agreed to pay $66 million to resolve claims under the False Claims Act that they sold defective Zylon fiber used in bullet proof vests that the United States purchased for federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is extremely interested in hearing from the following types of whistleblowers:

An aerospace company manager with proof an aircraft being built for the DoD will never function properly and or meet the specifications of the contract to include engine performance, avionics, weapons systems or handling.

A manager for a shipbuilder building ships for US Navy who has proof the ship has serious design issues and or a defective propulsion system, the ship has a defective electrical system, and or the ship's weapons systems are defective and cannot protect the ship or crew.

A manager for a company that makes defective equipment for the US Army, Navy, Air Force or Marine Corps. This could include clothing, body armor, weapons, weapons systems, or vehicles that are defective.

A software company manager who can prove software or technology to the DoD is defective and or is easy to hack rendering the software or technology useless.

A manager for a DoD contractor who possesses proof their employer is billing the DoD for hours never worked and or services that were never provided the overbilling exceeds a million dollars.

According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "There is probably an employee in every state who can prove their company has gouged a federal agency out of millions of dollars or tens of millions of dollars. If you work for any type of company that is either providing the federal government with defective equipment, or services never rendered please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 and let's have a confidential conversation about whistleblower rewards. Why sit on a potentially huge winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?" http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you want to become a whistleblower: The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information either. Any type of public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy the prospect for a reward. Please do not try to force any kind of company that makes defective products or is involved in defrauding or over-billing the federal government for work not done-to come clean about their wrongdoing. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it's sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information-to do everything possible to make certain you get rewarded."

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they assist a potential whistleblower with packaging their information and providing the whistleblower with access to the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a potential whistleblower in any state can contact the Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466 or contact the group via their website: http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com.

For attribution please refer to the March 2018 Department of Justice press release regarding the whistleblower reward for information related to defective bullet proof vests: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/japanese-fiber-manufacturer-pay-66-million-alleged-false-claims-related-defective-bullet.

