Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges Hospital MDs or RNs to Call Them About Possible Rewards if Their Employer is Admitting Medicare Patients Instead of Treating Them on As an Outpatient

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Corporate Whistleblower Center, "We are urging a hospital manager, MD, or RN to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer is needlessly admitting Medicare or Medicaid patients when more affordable outpatient care was called for. In a very recent example a hospital employee received $3.3 million dollars for this exact type of information.

"We are certain there are healthcare professionals in every single state who could receive a million dollar plus reward because they blew the whistle on significant Medicare fraud a healthcare provider. Getting rewarded for information about companies ripping off the federal government should-could be a Fortune 500 company as we would like to discuss anytime." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

In a recent example the Department of Justice announced a company that operates acute care hospitals agreed to pay $18 million to settle allegations that 12 of its hospitals knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare by admitting patients who could have been treated on a less costly outpatient basis. As mentioned the whistleblower in this instance received $3.3 million dollars for their information.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in hearing from healthcare managers, medical doctors or registered nurses if they have specific proof of the following:

A hospital is paying commissions to ER doctors to admit Medicare or Medicaid patients rather than providing treatment on an outpatient basis.

A hospice provider that is signing up homeless people or drug addicts who are not dying; and then billing Medicare for services never provided or for unnecessary medical procedures.

A pharmaceutical representative bribing medical doctors to over-prescribe their drug products.

A nursing home or skilled nursing facility billing Medicare for unnecessary extremely expensive medical tests involving ambulatory, speech, and or cognitive abilities.

An in-home healthcare company that is grossly overbilling Medicare for hours never worked.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you are a healthcare manager, a physician or registered nurse and you have rock solid evidence a company is engaged in a multi-million-dollar scheme to overbill Medicare or Medicaid please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. Please do not sit on a potentially multi-million dollar winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth." http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company or individual to come clean on overbilling of Medicare, or Medicaid. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it's sufficient, we will help you build out the information to increase the reward potential and we will find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information."

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging their information and providing the whistleblower with access to the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information, potential whistleblowers can contact the Corporate Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com.

For attribution please refer to the April 2018 Department of Justice press release regarding this settlement: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/banner-health-agrees-pay-over-18-million-settle-false-claims-act-allegations.

