Corporate Whistleblower Now Urges an Employee of a Company Ripping off The Defense Department to Call About Rewards--Too Bad the Executives of Firms Like This Are Not Forced to Walk the Plank

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If the Trump Administration-Congress wanted to get serious about companies ripping off the federal government they would simply force the company's executives to go to jail if these individuals oversaw the scheme. This would pretty much solve the issue with major overbilling of federal agencies overnight. However, it is unlikely this will ever happen. Too many former members of congress, former high ranking government officials and or generals/admirals now work or lobby for companies involved in the wrongdoing.

Defense Department Waste

"Recently a company providing contract services to the US Navy was forced to pay $20 million dollars for inflating the costs of their materials and or for billing for services never rendered. In this instance the whistleblowers will receive $4.4 million dollars.

"We are in the business of helping whistleblowers with proof of wrongdoing build out their claim. If an employee of a company possess proof their employer is gouging the Department of Defense for services never rendered, for inflating the costs of materials beyond the agreed to contract price or any other type of scam we are urging them to call us at 866-714-6466 so we can discuss the potential value of their information. The wrongdoing must be at least a million dollars. Please do not sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might be worth?" http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

The Corporate Whistleblower Center is especially interested in talking to an employee who can prove their employer is over billing the Department of Defense in the following areas:

A food distribution providing meals or food services

A company providing fuel or energy services

A company providing private security services

A company providing construction services

A company involved in transportation or logistics

A company providing engineering services

An architectural firm

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you want to become a whistleblower: The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It's a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information either. Any type of public revelation of a whistleblower's information could destroy the prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a government contractor or individual to come clean about overbilling the federal government out of millions of dollars, by failing to abide by the terms of contract with the federal government or by falsely claiming to be a minority, woman or veteran owned business."

The Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize there are high quality whistleblowers in every major city nationwide who can prove a healthcare provider or a company providing contract services for the government is involved in major overbilling. In the instance of overbilling the US Navy a whistleblower would probably be in Norfolk, Virginia, San Diego, California, New London, Connecticut, Bremerton, Washington, Bangor, Maine, Honolulu, Hawaii, Mayport, Florida, Kings Bay, Georgia, Yokosuka, Japan, or Naples, Italy.

The Corporate Whistleblower is the premier advocate for whistleblowers in the United States. Unlike any group in the US, they assist potential whistleblowers with packaging their information and providing the whistleblower with access to the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a potential whistleblowers in any state can contact the Corporate Whistleblower anytime at 866-714-6466 or visit http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Special note: "If a filthy rich investor would like to replace Robert Mueller as the most feared person in Washington, DC please call the Corporate Whistleblower Center. Blowing the whistle on companies ripping off the federal government could produce revenue like a Fortune 500 company and the taxpayers would love you. Our group also has affiliates in all 50 states."

For attribution please refer the May 2018 Department of Justice please release regarding this matter: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/united-states-settles-lawsuit-alleging-contractor-falsely-overcharged-us-navy-ship-husbanding.

Contact:

Thomas Martin

866-714-6466

196469@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-whistleblower-now-urges-an-employee-of-a-company-ripping-off-the-defense-department-to-call-about-rewards--too-bad-the-executives-of-firms-like-this-are-not-forced-to-walk-the-plank-300669244.html

SOURCE Corporate Whistleblower Center

Related Links

http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com

