CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018

As such, passenger traffic in Colombia declined 5.7% YoY, instead of the 3.6% decrease originally reported. Consequently, total passenger traffic at ASUR during March 2018 increased 4.8% compared to the same period in 2017, instead of the 5.3% increase initially reported.

Passenger Traffic Summary















March % Chg

Accumulated % Chg 2017 2018

2017 2018 Mexico 2,717,507 3,087,295 13.6

7,797,795 8,521,916 9.3 Domestic Traffic 1,043,776 1,238,621 18.7

3,077,799 3,458,958 12.4 International Traffic 1,673,731 1,848,674 10.5

4,719,996 5,062,958 7.3 San Juan, Puerto Rico 818,878 705,388 (13.9)

2,299,936 1,858,298 (19.2) Domestic Traffic 726,253 637,966 (12.2)

2,027,682 1,682,957 (17.0) International Traffic 92,625 67,422 (27.2)

272,254 175,341 (35.6) Colombia 839,097 791,617 (5.7)

2,515,550 2,384,826 (5.2) Domestic Traffic 741,555 667,404 (10.0)

2,204,773 2,012,117 (8.7) International Traffic 97,542 124,213 27.3

310,777 372,709 19.9 Total Traffic 4,375,482 4,584,300 4.8

12,613,281 12,765,040 1.2 Domestic Traffic 2,511,584 2,543,991 1.3

7,310,254 7,154,032 (2.1) International Traffic 1,863,898 2,040,309 9.5

5,303,027 5,611,008 5.8





































Mexico Passenger Traffic

















March % Chg

Accumulated % Chg

2017 2018

2017 2018

Domestic Traffic 1,043,776 1,238,621 18.7

3,077,799 3,458,958 12.4

CUN Cancun 527,546 663,306 25.7

1,571,040 1,829,258 16.4

CZM Cozumel 9,107 13,939 53.1

27,932 36,255 29.8

HUX Huatulco 46,522 55,707 19.7

137,471 161,633 17.6

MID Merida 160,585 180,306 12.3

459,653 509,061 10.7

MTT Minatitlan 16,979 14,716 (13.3)

48,798 43,662 (10.5)

OAX Oaxaca 56,793 72,339 27.4

170,511 209,887 23.1

TAP Tapachula 24,141 24,649 2.1

73,228 69,994 (4.4)

VER Veracruz 99,197 115,324 16.3

289,356 318,956 10.2

VSA Villahermosa 102,906 98,335 (4.4)

299,810 280,252 (6.5)

International Traffic 1,673,731 1,848,674 10.5

4,719,996 5,062,958 7.3

CUN Cancun 1,560,440 1,727,020 10.7

4,399,299 4,715,943 7.2

CZM Cozumel 56,169 57,630 2.6

142,403 141,459 (0.7)

HUX Huatulco 24,810 24,195 (2.5)

81,513 84,314 3.4

MID Merida 16,880 22,039 30.6

48,176 63,334 31.5

MTT Minatitlan 516 476 (7.8)

1,815 1,571 (13.4)

OAX Oaxaca 6,035 8,131 34.7

18,937 27,381 44.6

TAP Tapachula 1,039 1,137 9.4

3,609 4,295 19.0

VER Veracruz 4,930 4,966 0.7

15,355 15,542 1.2

VSA Villahermosa 2,912 3,080 5.8

8,889 9,119 2.6

Traffic Total Mexico 2,717,507 3,087,295 13.6

7,797,795 8,521,916 9.3

CUN Cancun 2,087,986 2,390,326 14.5

5,970,339 6,545,201 9.6

CZM Cozumel 65,276 71,569 9.6

170,335 177,714 4.3

HUX Huatulco 71,332 79,902 12.0

218,984 245,947 12.3

MID Merida 177,465 202,345 14.0

507,829 572,395 12.7

MTT Minatitlan 17,495 15,192 (13.2)

50,613 45,233 (10.6)

OAX Oaxaca 62,828 80,470 28.1

189,448 237,268 25.2

TAP Tapachula 25,180 25,786 2.4

76,837 74,289 (3.3)

VER Veracruz 104,127 120,290 15.5

304,711 334,498 9.8

VSA Villahermosa 105,818 101,415 (4.2)

308,699 289,371 (6.3)





















US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















March % Chg

Accumulated % Chg

2017 2018

2017 2018

SJU Total 818,878 705,388 (13.9)

2,299,936 1,858,298 (19.2)

Domestic Traffic 726,253 637,966 (12.2)

2,027,682 1,682,957 (17.0)

International Traffic 92,625 67,422 (27.2)

272,254 175,341 (35.6)





















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















March % Var

Accumulated % Var 2017 2018

2017 2018 Domestic Traffic 741,555 667,404 (10.0)

2,204,773 2,012,117 (8.7) MDE Rio Negro 531,668 469,935 (11.6)

1,567,040 1,402,237 (10.5) EOH Medellín 81,622 81,377 (0.3)

249,082 249,939 0.3 MTR Montería 74,633 66,468 (10.9)

228,950 208,764 (8.8) APO Carepa 18,264 15,399 (15.7)

50,800 44,920 (11.6) UIB Quibdó 29,171 27,772 (4.8)

89,557 85,487 (4.5) CZU Corozal 6,197 6,453 4.1

19,344 20,770 7.4 International Traffic 97,542 124,213 27.3

310,777 372,709 19.9 MDE Rio Negro 97,542 124,213 27.3

310,777 372,709 19.9 EOH Medellín - -



- -

MTR Montería - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdó - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 839,097 791,617 (5.7)

2,515,550 2,384,826 (5.2) MDE Rio Negro 629,210 594,148 (5.6)

1,877,817 1,774,946 (5.5) EOH Medellín 81,622 81,377 (0.3)

249,082 249,939 0.3 MTR Montería 74,633 66,468 (10.9)

228,950 208,764 (8.8) APO Carepa 18,264 15,399 (15.7)

50,800 44,920 (11.6) UIB Quibdó 29,171 27,772 (4.8)

89,557 85,487 (4.5) CZU Corozal 6,197 6,453 4.1

19,344 20,770 7.4





































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

